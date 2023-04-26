DPP Haji goes after Pastor Mackenzie's assets & properties

In a press statement issued by DPP Haji, police officers were ordered to take steps to preserve, confiscate, and forfeit the assets of the suspects in accordance with the law.

By identifying and seizing the assets obtained through illegal means, the ODPP aims to hold the suspects accountable not only through legal prosecution but also by depriving them of the benefits of their criminal activities.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are likely to be charged with murder, aiding persons to kill themselves, terrorist acts, and promoting radical belief systems.

These actions are alleged to be in violation of various statutes such as the Penal Code, the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the International Crimes Act, and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, among others.

The press statement also mentioned that custodial orders for the detention of Mackenzie and other suspects have been obtained pending further investigations into their alleged involvement in the crimes.

However, the ODPP emphasized that the decision to charge will be made based on the entirety of the evidence, as the investigations are still ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good News International Church leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge being led out of a police station Pulse Live Kenya

Haji pledged to ensure that the victims of these crimes receive justice and that all perpetrators found culpable will be prosecuted.

As of Wednesday, April 26, police officers had exhumed 90 bodies in Shakahola forest.

10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul

Here are some 10 little-known facts about Shakahola's pastor Mackenzie

ADVERTISEMENT