DPP Haji goes after Pastor Mackenzie's assets & properties

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Noordin Haji has directed investigation officers to identify the assets Pastor Paul Mackenzie and other suspects involved in the horrific crimes committed in Shakahola village, Kilifi County.
In a press statement issued by DPP Haji, police officers were ordered to take steps to preserve, confiscate, and forfeit the assets of the suspects in accordance with the law.
By identifying and seizing the assets obtained through illegal means, the ODPP aims to hold the suspects accountable not only through legal prosecution but also by depriving them of the benefits of their criminal activities.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are likely to be charged with murder, aiding persons to kill themselves, terrorist acts, and promoting radical belief systems.
These actions are alleged to be in violation of various statutes such as the Penal Code, the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the International Crimes Act, and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, among others.
The press statement also mentioned that custodial orders for the detention of Mackenzie and other suspects have been obtained pending further investigations into their alleged involvement in the crimes.
However, the ODPP emphasized that the decision to charge will be made based on the entirety of the evidence, as the investigations are still ongoing.
Haji pledged to ensure that the victims of these crimes receive justice and that all perpetrators found culpable will be prosecuted.
As of Wednesday, April 26, police officers had exhumed 90 bodies in Shakahola forest.
10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul
Here are some 10 little-known facts about Shakahola's pastor Mackenzie
- Mackenzie was first taken to Malindi by his sister.
- He was a taxi driver before he became a pastor.
- His church, Good News International, purports to be followers of the End Time Message of William Branham, who was believed to stage miracles.
- Mackenzie was charged four times between 1997 and 2003 for his sermons but was acquitted each time due to lack of evidence.
- In 2017, about 93 children were rescued from his church.
- In October 2018, residents in Magarini, Kilifi County demolished one of his churches.
- In 2019, Mackenzie was arrested for inciting the public against registration for Huduma number by likening it to the Number of the Beast.
- His fishy activities were first flagged by Mayungu Children Rescue Centre in 2017.
- He moved his 'church' to Shakahola in 2022.
- He is married to one wife, Joyce Mwikamba.
