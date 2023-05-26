EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

After scrutiny, the EACC, revealed that Ajwang had accumulated nine parcels of land, a prominent 3-star hotel on the Kisumu-Bondo road, as well as a fleet of ten luxurious motor vehicles. These assets have now been frozen, pending investigations into their origins.

What makes this case particularly intriguing is the stark contrast between Ajwang's alleged wealth and his meagre net monthly salary of just Sh21,000. According to the EACC, the unexplained wealth was amassed between January 2014 and June 2022, during which Ajwang's legitimate income amounted to a mere Sh2.1 billion.

Michael Auka Ajwang Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Prompted by a report highlighting the apparent mismatch between Ajwang's earnings and his opulent lifestyle, the EACC launched a thorough investigation. It was discovered that numerous companies awarded tenders by the Nairobi City County Government had been depositing substantial sums of money into Ajwang's bank accounts during the period under scrutiny.

Unable to account for the vast difference between his legitimate income and his amassed fortune, Ajwang was issued a demand by the Commission to forfeit his assets to the state. However, he failed to comply, leading the EACC to file forfeiture proceedings in court.

"Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, a temporary injunction is issued restraining Anjwag, his agents or servants from transferring, disposal howsoever the said properties," read the court ruling.

Additionally, the court prohibited the county employee from seeking the return of Sh799,000 that was confiscated by EACC detectives during a raid conducted at his residence in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel owned by Michael Auka Ajwang Pulse Live Kenya