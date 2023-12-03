Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

The incident at Bajun Towers along Mukunga Street happened after the scaffoldings of the building that was under construction collapsed, with the casualties tumbling down.

Starehe Deputy Sub County Commander William Sirengo who visited the scene confirmed the incident stating that construction workers who were at the level of the 15th floor of the building were the casualties in the tragedy.

According to Sirengo, the casualties were plastering the building when the timber on which they stood collapsed.

Speaking to Citizen TV, area residents decried the state of construction in Pangani and Eastleigh areas, stating that developers are not adhering to set standards and are putting the lives of many at risk.

“Wakati walianza kujenga nyumba hapa walikuwa na machuma. Siku hizi wameanza kuweka miti ukiangalia na mabati ni kitu ovyo maanake mtu anaanguka na anaenda kabisa (At the start, most constructions had metals. Nowadays they only use timber and iron sheets which is very useless and consequently one perishes when they fall.” Lamented one resident.

Government authorities turning a blind eye

They further accused government agencies responsible for turning a blind eye to the mess at various construction sites, resulting in disasters.

“National Construction Authority (NCA) wangekuja waangalie zile ngazi zinatumika kwa hii nyumba hii mkasa haingetendekeka, watu wengi hawangekufa na wale wako hospitalini hawangeumia. (Had National Construction Authority visited this site and seen the ladders being used hii, this tragedy would have been averted. Many lives would have been saved and even those admitted to hospital with injuries would have been well.” Added another.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed that investigations have been launched into the incident with all workers on duty having been confirmed and accounted.

"We have confirmed four deaths and are investigating the tragedy," Bungei stated.

Kenya Red Cross that was first to break the news stated that the injured were rushed to Kenyatta Hospital and other facilities.

