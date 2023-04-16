2 changes made by CS Machogu during visit to Western Kenya

During the visit, the CS disbanded the school's board of management and transferred the school's principal, Frida Ndolo, to another institution replacing her with Jane Mmbone.

Mmbone previously served as the Principal of Shikoti High Schoo, also in Kakamega County.

Machogu also ordered the sinking of the new borehole which is said to be in the same line as the sewarage system.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, Machogu met with Governor Barasa and Western Regional Commissioner Samson Irungu to discuss the ongoing disease outbreak in the county which has also affected Butula Boys' High School.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ministry of Health addresses disease outbreak in Western Kenya

According to a statement by Ag Director of Health Patrick Amoth, the disease presents with fever, abdominal pain/cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea.

ADVERTISEMENT

As at April 14, 627 patients have been taken ill; while nineteen (19) students are currently admitted in 7 health facilities across the country.

He said the patients are in stable condition. Unfortunately, four patients have succumbed to this illness.

The ministry said that the disease is likely to be a mixture of E. coli and Salmonella typhi which usually occurs if water sources are contaminated with these micro-organisms.

The diseases have high potential of person to person spread especially in congregate settings where people live and eat in close proximity.

The Ministry of Education and Kakamega County Government have since closed the two affected schools as further investigations continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

A collage of Mukumu Girls High School sign post and Ministry of Health Director General Ptrick Amoth Pulse Live Kenya

The Ministry of Health has taken several water, food, and human tissue samples, from which preliminary laboratory investigations undertaken have revealed Enterotoxigenic E. coli and Salmonella typhi as the causes of the illness.

Further laboratory investigations carried out on the grains and pulses for aflatoxin have turned negative for aflatoxicosis, a dangerous fungal infection from poorly stored cereal grains.