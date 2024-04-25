Gov't makes changes in deployment of police during KCPE, KCSE & other exams

This announcement was made on April 25, by Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang during the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Annual Symposium on Competency-Based Assessment (CBA), which took place at the College of Insurance in South C, Nairobi.

Dr. Kipsang explained that the new directive aims to create a less intimidating environment for students during exams, allowing them to perform without undue pressure.

"This is the most opportune time to change how we administer assessments. I'll be very surprised to see police officers in assessment rooms this year. It's time to let our children be children," he remarked.

The presence of police officers in examination rooms has been a longstanding practice, intended to prevent disruptions and ensure the security of the exam process.

However, there has been growing concern that their presence might cause anxiety among students, which could hinder their performance.

This move comes after a previous adjustment in 2021, where the government barred police officers from handling examination papers, specifying that only invigilators and supervisors should manage these documents.

Furthermore, KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njeng'ere shared updates on the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), particularly for Grade 9 assessments.

"As part of preparations for summative assessment at Grade 9, we'll develop tools for a pilot to be conducted in sampled schools in June. By October, we'll issue sample papers to inform every learner at Junior School of how they will be assessed at Grade 9," Njeng'ere stated.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) also outlined its ongoing efforts to train teachers in the CBC, collaborating with various educational stakeholders such as KNEC, KICD, KISE, and universities to enhance the effectiveness of this curriculum.

The government's approach to reforming examination and assessment protocols reflects a broader commitment to improving educational outcomes by fostering an environment that supports students' mental well-being and academic success.