CS Machogu speaks as severe flooding puts school reopening in jeopardy

In the wake of unprecedented heavy rains sweeping across Kenya, the Ministry of Education is taking decisive steps to ensure the safety and readiness of schools for the upcoming term commencing on April 29.

With numerous regions grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding, the decision to reopen schools hangs in the balance, pending a thorough assessment of the damage inflicted by the relentless downpour.

Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, has issued a directive to regional education directors to meticulously evaluate the impact of the floods.

This evaluation is critical as it will shape the ministry's upcoming decisions regarding the resumption of school activities, initially slated for next week.

Reports of flooding in from various parts of the country paint a grim picture of the situation on the ground.

Schools in areas hardest hit by the rains have suffered extensive damage, raising concerns about their ability to safely host students and staff.

The ongoing assessment will consider several factors, including the structural integrity of school buildings and the functionality of essential facilities.

As part of the ministry's comprehensive response plan, a memo highlighted the importance of gathering detailed data on how the floods have affected institutions.

"The data on the effects of the rains and flooding will be crucial for planning and for sharing with the Education in Emergencies cluster working group," stated the memo.

With the latest forecasts from the Kenya Meteorological Department predicting continued heavy rainfall until at least April 29, the situation remains fluid.

The forecast specifically anticipates significant rainfall in regions such as the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of Nairobi County.

These conditions pose additional risks of flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying and steep areas.

The human toll of these weather events has been devastating. Over 40,000 residents have been displaced, and the floods have claimed at least 32 lives across the country.

Furthermore, the infrastructure has also taken a hit, with critical roads like Mombasa Road and Thika Road experiencing partial closures, complicating relief efforts and everyday travel.

The ministry, in coordination with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and other agencies, is working tirelessly to address these challenges.

The priority remains the safety and well-being of students and educators, with a focus on restoring normalcy in educational institutions as swiftly as possible.

