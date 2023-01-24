PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

According to a statement by Education PS Belio Kipsang, the opening date for the first term of the school year will remain unchanged, with schools expected to open on January 23, 2023.

However, the mid-term break dates have been adjusted, with the break now taking place from March 16, to March 19.

All primary and secondary schools in the country will proceed to their first holiday on April 21, following the end of the first term.

The opening and mid-term dates for the second term have been maintained, but the closing date for the term has been changed from August 8 to August 11.

The holiday will last for two weeks before schools re-open on August 28.

The Ministry has also made changes to the dates for the third term. The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment exams are now scheduled to begin on October 30, instead of the previously announced date of November 6.

These assessments will run concurrently for four days, ending on November 2.

Term Three will start on August 28 and run for nine consecutive weeks without a mid-term break.

This is a departure from the previously communicated calendar which had indicated that the term would last for 10 weeks.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams will now commence on November 3, a shift from the previously announced date of November 10.

This is the second revision of the 2023 school calendar, following an earlier one that was released on January 6.

