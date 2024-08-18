How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

More than 300 residents were lured into the scheme in which they paid Sh300000-350000 to a company identified as Novice Global to secure job opportunities.

Reports indicate that the company, owned by one Gilbert Songok who is based in Canada convinced residents that he has immense influence in Canada and would secure jobs for them.

“The director asked if we were ready with the cash so that they may proceed with the process of securing jobs abroad and flying out.

We agreed that upon payment of about Sh350,000 which was to cover for everything including travel, all would be set.” Joshua Lagat who is among those who paid the money recounted.

Long wait after paying hefty amounts

Eager for a big break, residents mobilized resources from relatives, including selling assets to raise the money that would see their sons and daughters secure employment in Canada.

Then came the anxious wait with no communication forthcoming from the company, several months down the line.

With patience running out, residents who made the payments made their way to the company offices where they were informed that

No information was however provided if the money would be refunded or if other opportunities would be availed.

Armed with payment receipts issued by the company, residents stormed its offices to demand the way forward.

Vivian Jerop who is among those who lost money in the scheme after paying Sh600,000 after paying for her two siblings lamented that even after reporting the matter to the police, no action has been taken.

Update on Poland and Arabian countries as alternative

Their shock came in early may when they were informed that all who paid money had gotten refusal letters.

“We applied and paid the money, followed by a long wait. Early in May we received update that we had all gotten refusal and would not be travelling abroad for the jobs. We then asked Gilbert (the company director) the way forward and he responded that they should apply to Poland or any other Arabic countries.” Jerop stated, staring at the possibility of losing her money.

Another victim identified as Simon Cheruiyot told the press that his family parted with Sh700,000 paid for him and his brother.

Simon Cheruiyot whose family paid Sh700,000 in the latest Eldoret City jobs scam