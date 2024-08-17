Dos & don'ts for Eldoret after city status: Lessons from 4 cities [Opinion]

"To whom much is given, much is expected," a scripture from the Bible says.

On August 15, 2024, President William Ruto officially conferred Eldoret with city status in a grand ceremony, making it Kenya's fifth city after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru.

As Eldoret joins the new ranks it steps into the spotlight with the responsibilities and expectations that come with city status.

Just like a person receiving their identity card, Eldoret has come of age, moving from its teenage years into adulthood.

With this maturity comes the need to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and learn from those who have walked the path before.

President William Ruto when he conferred the city status to Eldoret on August 15, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Here are the things Eldoret can borrow from Kenya's established cities, and one or two it should avoid.

1. Efficient public transport system

Nairobi's matatu system, while chaotic, is the backbone of the city’s public transportation. However, Eldoret can adopt a better model, ensuring that as it grows, its residents have access to efficient and reliable public transport.

2. Tourism and historical preservation

Mombasa has leveraged its rich history and coastal beauty to become a tourism hub. Eldoret, with its proximity to the Rift Valley and the home of world-renowned athletes, has untapped potential in sports tourism.

By developing and promoting these attractions, Eldoret can carve out a niche in the tourism sector, drawing visitors to its unique offerings.

However, this requires careful planning and investment, something that Mombasa's experience shows can pay off handsomely.

4. Green spaces and urban planning

Nakuru, the latest city before Eldoret, has made significant strides in urban planning by preserving green spaces.

Eldoret can borrow this lesson by ensuring that as it expands, it does not do so at the expense of its natural beauty.

Nakuru city skyline Pulse Live Kenya

Integrating green spaces within the city’s design will not only enhance the quality of life for its residents but also attract visitors seeking a balance between urban life and nature.

5. Economic diversification

Nairobi is the financial hub of East Africa, while Mombasa thrives on trade and Kisumu on agriculture and fishing.

Eldoret, known as a major agricultural centre, can diversify its economy by tapping into emerging sectors such as technology and education.

By building on its existing strengths and investing in new industries, Eldoret can avoid over-reliance on one sector, making its economy more resilient and robust.

What Eldoret should avoid: The chaos of unplanned growth

One of the biggest challenges Nairobi faces is the result of unplanned and rapid growth.

The city’s infrastructure often struggles to keep up with its population, leading to issues like traffic congestion, slum proliferation, and inadequate public services.

Eldoret, as it embarks on this new journey, should take heed of these challenges and prioritise planned, sustainable growth.

Ensuring that infrastructure development keeps pace with population growth will be key to avoiding the pitfalls that have plagued Nairobi.

Nairobi city center Pulse Live Kenya

1. Neglect of public health Systems

Nairobi has faced significant challenges in maintaining adequate public health services, with overcrowded hospitals and strained resources being a common issue.

Eldoret should avoid this by investing in a robust healthcare infrastructure that can accommodate its growing population.

The Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret is a good start, but the city must ensure that its health services are not only accessible but also well-equipped to handle future demands.

2. Environmental degradation

Mombasa has struggled with environmental issues, particularly related to waste management and pollution.

The city’s proximity to the ocean has led to concerns about marine pollution, but on the mainland, poor waste disposal practices have contributed to environmental degradation.

A dumpsite next to a factory in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Eldoret should prioritise sustainable waste management practices and environmental conservation from the outset.

This includes enforcing regulations on waste disposal, promoting recycling, and protecting natural resources to ensure that the city remains clean and green.

3. Political interference in urban planning

Urban planning in some Kenyan cities has been hampered by political interference, leading to haphazard development and stalled projects.

Eldoret should establish strong governance structures that protect the integrity of its urban planning processes.

By keeping politics out of city planning, Eldoret can ensure that decisions are made in the best interests of its residents and the city’s long-term development goals.

4. Ignoring public participation

Cities like Nairobi have, at times, made critical decisions without sufficient public consultation, leading to backlash and dissatisfaction among residents.

Eldoret should foster a culture of public participation, ensuring that its citizens have a say in the city’s development.

President William Ruto when he conferred the city status to Eldoret on August 15, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

This can be achieved through regular public forums, transparent decision-making processes, and a commitment to listening to the voices of its residents.

5. Over-reliance on a single industry

While Eldoret is known for its agricultural strength, it should avoid the trap of over-reliance on this sector.

Nairobi’s diversified economy, which includes finance, technology, and manufacturing, has been a key to its resilience.

Eldoret should seek to diversify its economic base by encouraging investment in sectors like technology, education, and manufacturing.

Pulse Live Kenya

By avoiding these pitfalls, Eldoret can build on the successes of Kenya’s other cities while steering clear of the challenges that have hindered their growth.