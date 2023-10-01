Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

In a video shared on his socials, the preacher clarified that all he gets from the congregation is not more than Sh250 collected as offerings.

He attributed the amount to the fact that most worshipers at his church are from humble backgrounds, a fact that is reflected in their offerings.

Wekesa added that part of what he collects from the congregation comes in the form of materials items such as tomatoes and onions.

"Wale wakuu walikuja kwangu siku ya Jumamosi walipiga picha sadaka na kuhesabu wenyewe wakaona ni shilingi mia mbili hamsini (Those who came to my house last Saturday took photos of the offerings and confirmed it was only KSh 250)," he explained.

While responding to critics who accused him of using religion to enrich himself, the controversial cleric that his prowess in preaching, bushy hair and white beards are all that he considers his material possessions on earth.

Referring to his church, the preacher noted that the building mirrors his economic situation and that of his congregation.

The church in question is made of mud, with a touch of white lime on the walls to make it appear more appealing while the cleric’s house which is not a permanent structure is in dire need of facelift.

Pulse Live Kenya

Request to journalists

In May this year while speaking to the press after appearing for questioning at the DCI offices on Wednesday, the self-proclaimed savior expressed concerns that while journalists have been trooping to his home to interview him and earn money in the process, his life has remained largely unchanged and requested them to show their appreciation for him in the form of gifts.

"Wanahabari, sitahofia kuongea hili. Wengi wananiambia mmetajirika sana. Lakini hata wakija huku nyumbani hawanipeeko hata soda," he said.

Addressing the journalists directly, Yesu wa Tongaren emphasized the need for recognition.

He expressed his disappointment at the apparent reluctance of journalists to extend any form of appreciation to him, even in the form of a modest contribution of just one thousand shillings.

"Wacha niseme wasikie. Ata shilingi tu elfu moja mpe yesu ni ngumu sana. lakini naskia tu watu wakisema kwa nini hawakupeeko kitu," he said.

"Hii mambo iko. Lakini huwa siangalii hayo maana hii kazi haikuja tu kwa njia rahisi," he noted.

Yesu Wa Tongaren joins social media

Yesu wa Tongaren joined social media platform with an account on both TikTok and Facebook earlier this year.

The controversial preacher joined the popular platform after being gifted with a smartphone worth Sh 40,000 by content creator Kiddo who responded to his complains that journalists have been flooding his home for interviews but leaving him empty-handed.