The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Charles Ouma

The preacher clarified that all he gets from the congregation is not more than Sh250 collected as offerings with part of it coming in the form of materials items such as tomatoes and onions.

Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’
Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’

Bungoma-based preacher Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as Yesu wa Tongaren has clarified he is living in poverty and not swimming in wealth as many believe.

Recommended articles

In a video shared on his socials, the preacher clarified that all he gets from the congregation is not more than Sh250 collected as offerings.

He attributed the amount to the fact that most worshipers at his church are from humble backgrounds, a fact that is reflected in their offerings.

Wekesa added that part of what he collects from the congregation comes in the form of materials items such as tomatoes and onions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wale wakuu walikuja kwangu siku ya Jumamosi walipiga picha sadaka na kuhesabu wenyewe wakaona ni shilingi mia mbili hamsini (Those who came to my house last Saturday took photos of the offerings and confirmed it was only KSh 250)," he explained.

While responding to critics who accused him of using religion to enrich himself, the controversial cleric that his prowess in preaching, bushy hair and white beards are all that he considers his material possessions on earth.

Referring to his church, the preacher noted that the building mirrors his economic situation and that of his congregation.

READ: 5 Bungoma clergies who claim direct communication with God

The church in question is made of mud, with a touch of white lime on the walls to make it appear more appealing while the cleric’s house which is not a permanent structure is in dire need of facelift.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Yesu wa Tongaren' accompanied with his wufe 'Nabii Benjamin'
'Yesu wa Tongaren' accompanied with his wufe 'Nabii Benjamin' Pulse Live Kenya

Request to journalists

In May this year while speaking to the press after appearing for questioning at the DCI offices on Wednesday, the self-proclaimed savior expressed concerns that while journalists have been trooping to his home to interview him and earn money in the process, his life has remained largely unchanged and requested them to show their appreciation for him in the form of gifts.

"Wanahabari, sitahofia kuongea hili. Wengi wananiambia mmetajirika sana. Lakini hata wakija huku nyumbani hawanipeeko hata soda," he said.

Addressing the journalists directly, Yesu wa Tongaren emphasized the need for recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed his disappointment at the apparent reluctance of journalists to extend any form of appreciation to him, even in the form of a modest contribution of just one thousand shillings.

"Wacha niseme wasikie. Ata shilingi tu elfu moja mpe yesu ni ngumu sana. lakini naskia tu watu wakisema kwa nini hawakupeeko kitu," he said.

"Hii mambo iko. Lakini huwa siangalii hayo maana hii kazi haikuja tu kwa njia rahisi," he noted.

Yesu Wa Tongaren joins social media

Yesu wa Tongaren joined social media platform with an account on both TikTok and Facebook earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversial preacher joined the popular platform after being gifted with a smartphone worth Sh 40,000 by content creator Kiddo who responded to his complains that journalists have been flooding his home for interviews but leaving him empty-handed.

READ: Hawanipei hata kasoda - Yesu Wa Tongaren demands gifts from journalists

Netizens warmed up to the account with some joking that having “Yesu” in this era of social media is a blessing as the whole world can now see his “miracles”.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DP Rigathi Gachagua with Maina Muchangi

DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya