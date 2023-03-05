ADVERTISEMENT
Embattled Matiang’i quietly jets back into the country, date with DCI set

Charles Ouma

Just like he left, Matiang'i jetted back quietly

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i is back into the country after a two-week trip to the United Kingdom that saw him skip summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Well-placed sources intimated to Citizen TV that the former powerful CS who had gone to the U.K to attend to a private family matter landed at JKIA at 10:00 pm on Saturday night.

He was aboard a aboard KLM Flight 0566.

The source added that Matiang’i will present himself at the DCI headquarters on Monday at 11 AM.

He had been summoned for questioning over an alleged raid at his Karen home in February.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Sang who issued the order compelling the former CS to appear before the DCI, Matiang’i he could have published false information regarding the alleged police raid at his home that is at the center of the probe.

READ: Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not impressed after Matiang’i failed to honour the summon, alleging that the former CS fled the country.

"He was called to record a simple statement but he decided to flee. Didn't I tell you that these people were cowards?

"They came after us before the elections, but did we run? They arrested me and took away our property and we stayed put," Gachagua explained.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during a past trip
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i during a past trip Pulse Live Kenya
He accused Matiang’i of suffering from hallucinations, adding that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not use the police to crack down on its perceived critics.

"Matiang'i suffers from hallucinations. He imagined the police arresting him. He thought we would send the police to him as they did to us.

"He (Matiang'i) could have asked me to teach him how to write a statement at DCI," Gachagua added.

Matiang’i’s lawyer, Danstan Omari explained that there was nothing sinister in his UK trip, adding that the latter will honor the summons provided the right procedures are followed as stipulated in law.

