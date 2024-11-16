The sports category has moved to a new website.

Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

Charles Ouma

Embu residents expressed their displeasure as President Ruto attempted to outline the successes of SHA and Affordable Housing

President William Ruto speaking in Embu during the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani at the Embu Catholic Archdiocese on November 16.
Residents of Embu expressed their displeasure with a number of government policies during President William Ruto’s speech during the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani at the Embu Catholic Archdiocese on November 16.

The congregation expressed its displeasure when Ruto tried to outline the successes of the Affordable Housing Program as well as in the health sector following the transition from NHIF to SHA.

“My friend the fourth president uliniwachie ile kazi ya affordable housing. Mimi nimeskumana na hiyo program hata hapa Embu…” the president explained before his voice was drown in the murmurs, cheers and jeers that erupted as a section of residents registered their displeasure.

READ: What Uhuru told Ruto & Gachagua when they met in Embu today

“Vile vile katika mambo ya matibabu. Jana tulizungumza mambo ya matibabu ya Universal Health Coverage (On health, we had a discussion on Universal Health Coverage yesterday),” the President stated with the crowd expressing their disapproval and drowning his voice.

Below is the video of a section of the President's speech, courtesy of Citizen TV.

It is only after the president committed to sorting out the mistakes and chaos that have characterised the transition that the crowd clapped in appreciation.

"I won't let free healthcare service be a thing for the rich only, let it be the right of every Kenyan, and I will make sure no more challenges.

"We will make all the corrections because Universal Health Coverage is a must-do because it will make a difference and ensure no citizen is left behind," the president said." President Ruto added.

The event saw President Ruto share the same platform with his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu
In his address, retired president Uhuru Kenyatta called for an end to tribalism, championing for unity.

“We should pray for peace in Kenya. Let us pray for cooperation between Kenyan citizens and leaders. Let us stop tribalism and let us love each other.

READ: Ruto, Uhuru, Gachagua & Kindiki meet for the first at public event

“We are all Kenyans. Kenya cannot go forward if there’s conflict amongst citizens and when there is no respect for each other. Leaders, respect the citizens, and the citizens will respect you,” Uhuru added. Uhuru stated.

The retired president tactfully excused himself and left immediately after President Ruto's speech

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto's speech

