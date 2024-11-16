Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

The congregation expressed its displeasure when Ruto tried to outline the successes of the Affordable Housing Program as well as in the health sector following the transition from NHIF to SHA.

“My friend the fourth president uliniwachie ile kazi ya affordable housing. Mimi nimeskumana na hiyo program hata hapa Embu…” the president explained before his voice was drown in the murmurs, cheers and jeers that erupted as a section of residents registered their displeasure.

“Vile vile katika mambo ya matibabu. Jana tulizungumza mambo ya matibabu ya Universal Health Coverage (On health, we had a discussion on Universal Health Coverage yesterday),” the President stated with the crowd expressing their disapproval and drowning his voice.

Below is the video of a section of the President's speech, courtesy of Citizen TV.

It is only after the president committed to sorting out the mistakes and chaos that have characterised the transition that the crowd clapped in appreciation.

"I won't let free healthcare service be a thing for the rich only, let it be the right of every Kenyan, and I will make sure no more challenges.

"We will make all the corrections because Universal Health Coverage is a must-do because it will make a difference and ensure no citizen is left behind," the president said." President Ruto added.

Uhuru's subtle message to Ruto and Gachagua

The event saw President Ruto share the same platform with his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu Pulse Live Kenya

In his address, retired president Uhuru Kenyatta called for an end to tribalism, championing for unity.

“We should pray for peace in Kenya. Let us pray for cooperation between Kenyan citizens and leaders. Let us stop tribalism and let us love each other.

“We are all Kenyans. Kenya cannot go forward if there’s conflict amongst citizens and when there is no respect for each other. Leaders, respect the citizens, and the citizens will respect you,” Uhuru added.” Uhuru stated.