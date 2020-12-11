The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Pavel Oimeke has been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for allegedly receiving a Sh200,000 bribe.

The bribe, according to EACC was to facilitate the approval of the reopening of a fuel station that had been closed down by KRA in Oyugis.

Oimeke's arrest was confirmed by EACC head of communications Philip Kagucia who said he was picked up by the detectives, after receiving the money from an employee of the fuel station.

The Oyugis based fuel station had been closed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for selling fuel meant for export, and was later on fined Sh309,842.

Upon payment of the fine, KRA issued the fuel station a clearance letter to be taken to the EPRA DG to authorize the reopening of the station, and that was when the bribe was demanded.

The complainant then reported the matter to EACC and was accompanied by detectives who gave him treated money amounting to Sh200,000, which he handed to Mr Oimeke at the EPRA headquarters and was given the clearance.

EACC detectives who had accompanied him then arrested the EPRA Director General.