Ex-Auditor General Edward Ouko's euphoric dance video captivates Kenyans

Amos Robi

Edward Ouko served as the Auditor General from 2010 until his retirement in 2019

Life after retirement has never looked better, and former Auditor General Edward Ouko is living proof that the golden years can be a time of joy and celebration.

In a recently shared video that has taken social media by storm, Ouko is seen letting loose and showcasing his dance moves at a lively party, accompanied by none other than Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The video captures the essence of Ouko's carefree spirit as he joins in the festivities, busting out dance moves that speak volumes about the enjoyment he's found in post-retirement life.

The camaraderie shared with Governor Orengo adds a touch of political flair to the celebration, demonstrating that even top government officials can embrace their fun-loving side.

READ: Ruto turns to ex-Auditor General Edward Ouko to solve Sh600 billion crisis

For eight years, Edward Ouko served as Kenya's Auditor General, meticulously overseeing the nation's financial affairs and ensuring transparency and accountability in government spending.

His dedication to public service earned him respect and recognition, making his transition to retirement a notable event for many Kenyans.

The viral video not only showcases Ouko's vibrant personality but also challenges the perception that public figures, especially those in high-ranking government positions, are always serious and reserved.

It serves as a reminder that life after retirement can be a time of relaxation, enjoyment, and the pursuit of personal happiness.

The sight of Ouko enjoying himself in the company of friends is a refreshing departure from the formalities associated with his former role.

READ: Former Auditor General reveals how Uhuru's gov't has neglected him after retirement

It sends a positive message that retirement doesn't mean the end of a fulfilling life; rather, it opens the door to new experiences and opportunities for leisure.

Kenyans online expressed their delight in witnessing the former Auditor General's joyful side. Many commend his ability to embrace life after retirement with such enthusiasm, proving that a balance between work and play is essential for a fulfilling existence.

