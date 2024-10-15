Explainer: The purpose of spherical balls on powerlines

These balls, often referred to as 'marker balls,' serve important safety functions in both aviation and infrastructure management.

Here’s an in-depth look into why powerlines have these balls attached to them and how they contribute to public safety.

1. Aviation safety

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary purpose of the balls on powerlines is to enhance visibility for pilots, especially in low-visibility conditions.

These powerlines are often strung across areas where aircraft fly at lower altitudes, such as near airports, over rivers, canyons, and across highways.

Pilots of small aircraft or helicopters may have difficulty spotting the thin wires from a distance, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

Aviation sphere markers Pulse Live Kenya

The bright colours—typically orange, yellow, or white—help make these wires more visible, preventing potentially catastrophic accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. High-traffic areas for low-flying aircraft

In areas where low-flying aircraft are common, such as near helicopter landing zones, the balls act as a warning system.

Aviation sphere markers Pulse Live Kenya

licopter pilots performing emergency landings, crop dusting, or medical evacuations benefit greatly from these highly visible markers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other international aviation authorities require powerlines to be marked in high-risk areas.

3. Preventing electrocution hazards

Another key reason for attaching these balls to powerlines is to mark high-voltage powerlines.

Power companies use the balls to make the wires visible to workers, drone operators, and even construction machinery, reducing the risk of accidentally coming into contact with them.

The brightly coloured markers act as a caution to stay clear of these dangerous wires.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Enhancing powerline stability and inspection

Though visibility is the primary reason, marker balls also play a role in reducing line vibrations and facilitating easier inspection of the powerlines.

Pulse Live Kenya

By being highly visible, they assist in locating specific areas when technicians or engineers need to conduct maintenance or repairs.

5. Why the colours and sizes vary

ADVERTISEMENT

The bright orange, yellow, and white colours are not just for show; they have practical purposes.

Depending on the landscape and background, different colours may be chosen to maximise visibility.

For example, orange balls are used against a sky backdrop, while white or yellow markers may be preferred in snowy or foggy conditions.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the size of these balls varies depending on the specific application.