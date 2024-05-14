The science behind cement, which makes construction workers' hands rough

This roughness is more than a minor inconvenience; it can lead to discomfort, reduced work efficiency, and, in severe cases, more serious skin conditions

Cement is primarily composed of a mixture of calcium, silicon, aluminium, iron, and other ingredients.

When water is added to cement, it undergoes a chemical reaction known as hydration, forming a hard, stone-like substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This reaction is essential for cement’s utility in construction, but it also contributes to its roughness on the skin.

Alkaline nature of cement

One of the primary reasons cement makes hands rough is its highly alkaline nature. Fresh cement has a pH level between 12 and 13, making it strongly alkaline.

This high pH can disrupt the natural acidic mantle of the skin, which typically has a pH of around 5.5.

The disruption of the skin’s pH balance can lead to dryness and irritation, as the protective barrier is compromised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction workers in a construction site Pulse Live Kenya

Abrasive particles

Cement contains fine, abrasive particles that can physically wear down the outer layer of the skin.

When hands come into direct contact with cement, these particles can cause micro-abrasions, leading to rough and damaged skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mechanical action of rubbing cement can exacerbate this effect, especially during tasks that involve mixing or smoothing cement.

Chemical irritants

Cement also contains various chemical compounds that can be irritating to the skin. One of the most notable is chromium, specifically hexavalent chromium, which can cause allergic reactions in some individuals.

Prolonged exposure to this compound can result in a condition known as allergic contact dermatitis, characterized by redness, itching, and rough, scaly skin.

Moisture absorption

ADVERTISEMENT

Cement has a strong hygroscopic nature, meaning it readily absorbs moisture from its surroundings, including the skin.

When hands are exposed to cement, it can draw moisture away from the skin, leading to dehydration and a rough texture.

Pulse Live Kenya

This effect is compounded by the alkaline nature of cement, which further strips the skin of its natural oils and moisture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventative measures

While working with cement can inevitably lead to rough hands, there are several measures one can take to minimize its impact:

Wear protective gear: Gloves are essential when handling cement. Opt for durable, water-resistant gloves that provide a barrier between the skin and the cement. Moisturise regularly: Applying a high-quality moisturizer before and after working with cement can help maintain the skin’s moisture balance. Look for products that contain ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, or urea, which are effective at hydrating and protecting the skin. Wash hands thoroughly: After working with cement, it is crucial to wash hands thoroughly with mild soap and water. Avoid harsh soaps that can further strip the skin of moisture.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Use barrier creams: Barrier creams can provide an additional layer of protection against the abrasive and chemical effects of cement. Apply these creams before putting on gloves for added protection.