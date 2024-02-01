Huge explosions reported in Embakasi, Nairobi [Videos]

Reports reaching the news desk indicate that the explosions occurred after a gas leak, leading to a massive fire that quickly engulfed the surrounding area.

A few residents managed to capture the terrifying scene on camera, with footage showing towering flames and thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, casting an ominous shadow over the nearby apartments.

The cause of the explosions is yet to be determined, and the extent of the damage is currently unknown.

Emergency teams, including firefighters and medical personnel, have been swiftly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and provide assistance to those affected.

Statement from government spokesperson

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura issued the statement below.

"There has been a fire outbreak at Kentainers Company ltd near Kabansora in Embakasi, Nairobi. The company was refilling gas cylinders when fire broke out and several people injured and rushed to hospital.

"The building hosting the company is badly damaged. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations are underway including fire engines being deployed to the area."