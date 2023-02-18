Plans that Kenyan mother and daughter found dead in Finland had before death struck

The late Catherine Anyango who was found dead with her 25-year-old daughter, Mitchelle Anyango inside their van relocated to Finland in 2008 following the death of her husband, hoping to secure a teaching job.

After failing to secure a teaching job, Catherine enrolled for a catering course and secured a job at a restaurant before launching her own catering business specializing in ethnic cuisines.

She used the proceeds of her business and employment to educate her daughter and son who later joined her in Finland with Mitchelle (aged 25) joining her in the catering business and her brother aged 20 landing a job with the Finnish military.

The deceased was blessed with three more children while in Finland but separated with their father, with the youngest being five years old who were all moved to a children’s home due to her ill health.

“My daughter had separated from the father of her three children. Anyango, however, continued to support the children and had even attempted to move them from the children’s home but she was never allowed to,” the deceased’s mother, Ms Roselyn Oketch explained.

The 43-year-old was a nursing student and was set to graduate before the end of the year.

“We were looking forward to attending her graduation as a family but this wish will never materialize.

“We had been trying to reach her from February 3 but the calls went unanswered, one of her sisters later contacted the police before their bodies were discovered.” Roselyn added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Grieving mother on last meeting daughter and grand-daughter

Recounting her last meeting with her daughter and grand-daughter, Roselyn stated that they flew back to Kenya in October 2022 for Catherine to renew her passport and for Mitchelle to process her identification documents.

“She was very happy when leaving. I remember her telling me that she would send me some money upon arrival since she did not have enough cash by then,” the grieving mother recounted.

The two Kenyans were found dead in their van in the parking lot of a skiing centre in Tahko, Nilsiä on February 09, 2023 with a family source confirming that autopsy had revealed that they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The family has appealed for help from well-wishers to bring their bodies home for final sendoff.