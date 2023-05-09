Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

In an interview with Nation, Waititu revealed that he was the one who donated a multi-million truck that President William Ruto used in his 2022 campaigns.

According to different retailers, the vehicle cost over Sh10 million. Given the modifications on the unit donated by Waititu, the value could be much higher.

“I am one of those people who campaigned for President Ruto and his deputy. I even donated my cars, including a Toyota Tundra that was commonly referred to as The Beast because of its fancy modifications.

"Now I am an isolated man and it seems I have been forgotten. Those close to the President do not want to see me speaking to him directly,” he said.

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle is now among Waititu's properties seized by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Corruption Case

Waititu’s life changed after he was accused of embezzling Sh588 million from Kiambu County Government which resulted in his impeachment in 2020.

Since then people he thought were friends deserted him and the many who would call his phones for favours looked elsewhere, and his phone calls also go unanswered.

“I now understand politics better. When I was governor of Kiambu, I used to get a lot of calls from different people, especially politicians, seeking various favours from me. Some I built their careers and helped them win but now they don’t pick my calls,” he said.

Waititu now wonders why his case is still ongoing despite a promise by President Ruto to drop politically instigated cases.

The former governor, who has maintained innocence in the graft case, said that his woes were trumped up by the previous administration due to his association with Ruto.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

Waititu was also barred by the courts from assuming office after his appointment to the Nairobi River Commission.