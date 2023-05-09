The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

Denis Mwangi

After its dramatic entrance into Ruto's convoy in 2022, the truck is now among a local billionaire's property which was frozen by the EACC

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022
A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has decried being left in the cold despite being among those who sacrificed their resources to support President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Nation, Waititu revealed that he was the one who donated a multi-million truck that President William Ruto used in his 2022 campaigns.

According to different retailers, the vehicle cost over Sh10 million. Given the modifications on the unit donated by Waititu, the value could be much higher.

“I am one of those people who campaigned for President Ruto and his deputy. I even donated my cars, including a Toyota Tundra that was commonly referred to as The Beast because of its fancy modifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now I am an isolated man and it seems I have been forgotten. Those close to the President do not want to see me speaking to him directly,” he said.

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022
A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022 A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle is now among Waititu's properties seized by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Waititu’s life changed after he was accused of embezzling Sh588 million from Kiambu County Government which resulted in his impeachment in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then people he thought were friends deserted him and the many who would call his phones for favours looked elsewhere, and his phone calls also go unanswered.

READ: Return of the Lexus: Why Ruto is loyal to the luxury SUV

I now understand politics better. When I was governor of Kiambu, I used to get a lot of calls from different people, especially politicians, seeking various favours from me. Some I built their careers and helped them win but now they don’t pick my calls,” he said.

Waititu now wonders why his case is still ongoing despite a promise by President Ruto to drop politically instigated cases.

The former governor, who has maintained innocence in the graft case, said that his woes were trumped up by the previous administration due to his association with Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Pulse Live Kenya

Waititu was also barred by the courts from assuming office after his appointment to the Nairobi River Commission.

The former governor now finds peace in his family which included his two wives and children.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reactions as model Emma Too recreates telephone advert from the 1990s [Photos]

Reactions as model Emma Too recreates telephone advert from the 1990s [Photos]

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues

Impressed CS Kindiki promotes junior prison staff on the spot [Video]

Impressed CS Kindiki promotes junior prison staff on the spot [Video]

Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Photos: Ruto tours world's largest floating office in Rotterdam

Photos: Ruto tours world's largest floating office in Rotterdam

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case