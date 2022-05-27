EACC goes after Waititu's 23 properties worth over Sh2 billion

Some of the assets that the EACC want seized include; five luxury motor-vehicles, 15 properties and 3 multi-story buildings within Nairobi Central Business District.

A report presented by the anti-corruption body said the former Kabete Member of Parliament amassed wealth when he held public offices between 2015 and 2020.

According to the report, Waititu is said to have abused public office by engaging in transactions which were in conflict with public interest and acquired wealth which did not match what he was earning then.

“Investigations established that Mr Ferdinand Ndugu Waititu Babayao abused his position of trust as a Member of Parliament – Kabete Constituency and later as Governor – Kiambu County, for private gain by engaging in transactions which were in conflict with public interest and amassed wealth that was disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income,” a statement by EACC said.

Waititu alongside his proxies is said to have acquired lavish properties and motor vehicles, some of which were registered under his wife’s name.

The anti-corruption commission further said the former governor, while still in office, traded with the county through companies under his wife and daughter's names.

“The Governor further directly traded with the County through companies registered in the names of his wife, and their daughter - Suwanga Limited, Connex Logistics Africa Limited, and Modiba Management Services Limited,” EACC said.

The case against Waititu is part of an ongoing asset recovery exercise from the county bosses who have been identified by the commission to have acquired their wealth illegally.

