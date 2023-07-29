The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio sets date to reveal way forward for anti-tax protests

Charles Ouma

Court of Appeal lifted orders barring implementation of Finance Act 2023 on Friday

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga greeting Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Stephen Kalonzo Command Centre in Karen on July 28 2023.
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition will on Sunday announce the next course of action on what it now calls anti-tax protests after the Court of Appeal lifted the suspension of the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Speaking at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre where Azimio leaders converged for a prayer service to mourn victims of police brutality, Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that July 30 is the date when the opposition will announce the next course of action.

“I want to announce on our behalf that on Sunday, July 30th, we shall communicate to the nation our next course of action with regard to anti-tax protests,” Kalonzo stated after criticizing President William Ruto's government for failing to acknowledge the extrajudicial killing of protesters and police brutality.

The announcement came on the same day that The Court of Appeal set aside an order suspending the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023.

Senator Okiya Omtatah and the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition filed a petition with the high court seeking to invalidate the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah
Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Okiya Omtatah reveals items stolen during raid at his office

Their primary argument claims that the Finance Act 2023 was passed hastily in Parliament without sufficient opportunity for public participation.

Court lifts orders barring implementation of Finance Act 2023

A three-judge bench of Justice Mohamed Warsame, Kathurima M'Inoti and Hello Omondi setting aside the conservatory orders by the trial Judge is in favour of public interest.

"The upshot of our decision is that the application has merit and the same is allowed as prayed with the effect that the order made on July 10, 2023, suspending the Finance Act 2023, and the order prohibiting the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, be and is hereby lifted pending the hearing and determination of the appeal," the judges ruled.

With this development, tax payers are now set for tougher times as they dig deeper into their pockets to fund government operations.

Coming at a time when prices of basic commodities have sky-rocketed, the Finance Act 2023 was opposed by many Kenyans who noted that it will only make things worse for them, given the prevailing economic situation.

Charles Ouma

