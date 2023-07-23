ADVERTISEMENT
Okiya Omtatah reveals items stolen during raid at his office

Charles Ouma

Senator Okiya Omtatah confirmed the raid

Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah
Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah

Police are investigating an incident in which the office of seasoned activist and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah was broken into.

The office was found in chaos on the morning of Saturday, July 22, hours after unknown people forced their way in.

The office was thoroughly ransacked during the raid that saw the perpetrators make away with assorted electronic goods, including computers.

The Senator confirmed that the matter had been reported to police on Saturday, July 22 for their action.

“I don’t want to speculate for now. They stole electronic goods and other stuff,” Omtatah said.

He added that among the things that investigators will be seeking to establish is the motive of the raid.

“They could be ordinary burglars but we don’t know the motive so far. We leave it to the police,” he added.

READ: CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

The fierce activist has been on the frontline, defending human rights and challenging controversial government decisions.

The activist is currently in court challenging the legality of the Finance Act, 2023 whose implementation has been stopped by the courts.

Omtatah challenging the Finance Act 2023

The suspension of the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 was not well received by Kenya Kwanza politicians, led by Musalia Mudavadi who slammed the Judiciary, accusing the arm of government for not taking into account public interest principle in its decisions.

“It is true that the Judiciary must be independent, and it is also true that its independence is guaranteed within the Constitution. But it is also important that the Judiciary becomes alive to what we call public interest. Public interest should always be taken into account when courts are pronouncing themselves on certain key matters.

“The issue in court is a procedural issue, not even substance in terms of the law but mere procedural issue. Whoever made this decision, I hope you will reflect because how can a procedural issue supersede public interest? It is not possible and it is not good for this country that public interest is taken for granted,” Mudavadi said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has selected a panel consisting of Justices David Majanja (Presiding), Lawrence Mugambi, and Christine Meori to oversee the case challenging the Finance Act 2023.

Okiya Omtatah reveals items stolen during raid at his office

