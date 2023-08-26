The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I lost Sh10 million in Finland scholarship scam - Oscar Sudi goes after Mandago

Charles Ouma

Mandago pia auze shamba yake. Wawache kutudanganya na walipe pesa ya wenyewe - Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has lashed out at Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, revealing that he lost Sh10 million in the scam.

Sudi maintained that all the victims who lost money in the scandal should be compensated as the masterminds are wealthy persons with able means.

Sudi who was speaking in his constituency during the launch of classrooms constructed by CDF made it clear that he will not defend Mandago who launched the Uasin Gishu Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme while serving as the governor.

"People have sold their land, others have also taken loans, and then some people misuse the money and want us to defend them. That is not possible.

"The only way to fill a hole is by digging up soil and placing it in the hole. If you have a debt, then you must repay it," Sudi explained.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago during a past function Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he lost close to Sh10 million which he donated to victims of the failed airlift scandal.

"I also participated in the Finland contributions to the tune of Ksh10 million. Even if the matter is in court, that money has to be repaid." Sudi added.

He opined that just like victims of the scam, Mandago should consider selling some of his assets to refund the millions lost.

"Mandago pia auze shamba yake. Wawache kutudanganya na walipe pesa ya wenyewe. Let Mandago also sell his land. They should stop telling us stories and pay back the money. These (accused persons) are not poor people," Sudi noted.

Mandago's arrest and Ruto breathing fire

The senator was arrested on Wednesday, August 16 in Eldoret and arraigned in court, with the development coinciding with President William Ruto’s presence in the county.

A tough-talking president Ruto delved into the matter, promising not to rest until the culprits are held accountable and the money refunded to victims.

A collage of President William Ruto and Senator Jackson Mandago A collage of President William Ruto and Senator Jackson Mandago Pulse Live Kenya

“Investigations are underway and anyone stole the money, they must repay or face the law. They must pay and this is not a request. People must be refunded their money, whether they sold cows or land.

“I cannot accept such things. They are embarrassing us. I don’t want to say much but the police are sorting it out,” Ruto stated.

The president added that students impacted by the scam would receive scholarship to study in Kenya.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

