A Form Two student was on Wednesday arrested after attempting to hack the deputy principal of Mokwerero Secondary School in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County.

The student allegedly drew out a panga and threatened the teacher with it under unclear circumstances.

The deputy principal was allegedly rescued by fellow teachers who also reported the incident to the police.

Confirming the incident, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) condemned the recent attacks on teachers asking for better mentorship of students.

"TSC regrets the recent attacks on our teachers by the leaners in Kisii and the attempted attack by another student in Mokwerero Sec School in Nyamira County. Let’s all Kenyans of goodwill help mentor our children positively," a statement from TSC outlined.

Kisii County attack on two teachers

On Tuesday, a Form Three student attacked two teachers - Edwin Mokaya and Elvis Maoto - after they confronted him on tardiness.

Mr Mokaya had asked the student to kneel down at the staffroom when the student reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the teacher on the forehead, back and legs.

Noticing the commotion, Mr Maoto intervene and was also stabbed and seriously injured before his colleagues managed to restrain the student.

The student was on Wednesday arraigned in court and charged with attempted murder.