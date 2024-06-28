The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

Denis Mwangi

Mutegi Njau was well known as a host on the Power Breakfast Show and panelist on Cheche, a political talkshow

Mutegi Njau
Mutegi Njau
  • Mutegi Njau, a well-known journalist in Kenya, passed away on June 27 after suffering a stroke in May
  • Njau was recognized for his work with Citizen TV and other stations, leaving a lasting impact on the field of journalism
  • Colleagues remember Njau as a mentor, dedicated to ethical journalism and storytelling

Recommended articles

The media fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran journalist Mutegi Njau, who passed away on June 27.

His death comes a few weeks after he suffered a stroke in May and was put under intensive care.

The family said that Mutegi was a remarkable man whose generosity, sense of humour, and dedication to his career left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was not only the cornerstone of our family but also a cherished figure in our community. We are currently in the process of arranging his funeral and will share the details within the next day or two. Your presence would be greatly appreciated as we gather to honour his memory," the statement said.

The late Mutegi Njau
The late Mutegi Njau The late Mutegi Njau Pulse Live Kenya

Njau, who was well-known for his work with Citizen TV, and many other stations ,has left an indelible mark on the field of journalism in Kenya.

Mutegi Njau was a seasoned journalist with a career spanning several decades.

He was renowned for his mastery of the profession, unwavering dedication to the truth, and his ability to connect with audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his tenure at Citizen TV, Njau performed a range or roles from being an editor to hosting the Power Breakfast Show and Cheche, earning the respect and admiration of his peers and viewers alike.

Colleagues remember Njau as a mentor and a friend, someone who was always willing to share his wealth of knowledge and experience.

His commitment to ethical journalism and his passion for storytelling were evident in his work.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale who is also a former journalist, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, recalling how Njau taught him the art of writing a good story and narrating events captured in the field.

"Njau had a hoarse voice and never shied away from telling you to your face that you are wrong," Etale wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

He fondly remembered Njau's dedication to making his team better writers and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

David Makali, another former colleague, expressed his devastation at Njau's passing.

"Devastated by the passing of senior colleague and Cheche, Power Breakfast co-host and panelist Mutegi Njau," Makali posted.

He highlighted Njau's mentorship and the lasting impact he had on those he worked with.

At Citizen TV, Mutegi was also an in-house training editor and was in charge of journalistic ethics and libel and defamation issues for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Communication Service Njeri said, "Mutegi Njau made an indelible mark in Kenya's Jjurnalism. He trained many of us. He has left a rich legacy. It is time to rest. Rest in peace senior."

Mutegi retired from the Nation Media Group in 2005 having worked there for 24 years.

He joined Citizen TV in 2006 where he worked until he retired. He has also served as the chairman of the Media Associations Review Committee.

The late Mutegi Njau with former collegues at Citizen TV
The late Mutegi Njau with former collegues at Citizen TV The late Mutegi Njau with former collegues at Citizen TV Pulse Live Kenya

He has participated in the Global Integrity project being the reporter for Kenya for two consecutive years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his professional achievements, Mutegi Njau was also known for his warm personality.

Mutegi Njau's passing is a significant loss to the Kenyan media landscape.

His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of journalists. As the nation mourns, it also celebrates the life of a man who dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth and the service of his community.

Njau is survived by his family, who have requested privacy during this difficult time. Plans for his funeral will be announced in the coming days.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

Seacom confirms Tuesday's undersea cable outage. Here's what really happened

Seacom confirms Tuesday's undersea cable outage. Here's what really happened

We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

Gachagua in mourning after loss of elder sister

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation