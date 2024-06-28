Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

The media fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran journalist Mutegi Njau, who passed away on June 27.

His death comes a few weeks after he suffered a stroke in May and was put under intensive care.

The family said that Mutegi was a remarkable man whose generosity, sense of humour, and dedication to his career left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

"He was not only the cornerstone of our family but also a cherished figure in our community. We are currently in the process of arranging his funeral and will share the details within the next day or two. Your presence would be greatly appreciated as we gather to honour his memory," the statement said.

The late Mutegi Njau Pulse Live Kenya

Njau, who was well-known for his work with Citizen TV, and many other stations ,has left an indelible mark on the field of journalism in Kenya.

Mutegi Njau was a seasoned journalist with a career spanning several decades.

He was renowned for his mastery of the profession, unwavering dedication to the truth, and his ability to connect with audiences.

Throughout his tenure at Citizen TV, Njau performed a range or roles from being an editor to hosting the Power Breakfast Show and Cheche, earning the respect and admiration of his peers and viewers alike.

Colleagues remember Njau as a mentor and a friend, someone who was always willing to share his wealth of knowledge and experience.

His commitment to ethical journalism and his passion for storytelling were evident in his work.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale who is also a former journalist, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, recalling how Njau taught him the art of writing a good story and narrating events captured in the field.

"Njau had a hoarse voice and never shied away from telling you to your face that you are wrong," Etale wrote.

He fondly remembered Njau's dedication to making his team better writers and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

David Makali, another former colleague, expressed his devastation at Njau's passing.

"Devastated by the passing of senior colleague and Cheche, Power Breakfast co-host and panelist Mutegi Njau," Makali posted.

He highlighted Njau's mentorship and the lasting impact he had on those he worked with.

At Citizen TV, Mutegi was also an in-house training editor and was in charge of journalistic ethics and libel and defamation issues for the company.

Head of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Communication Service Njeri said, "Mutegi Njau made an indelible mark in Kenya's Jjurnalism. He trained many of us. He has left a rich legacy. It is time to rest. Rest in peace senior."

Mutegi retired from the Nation Media Group in 2005 having worked there for 24 years.

He joined Citizen TV in 2006 where he worked until he retired. He has also served as the chairman of the Media Associations Review Committee.

The late Mutegi Njau with former collegues at Citizen TV Pulse Live Kenya

He has participated in the Global Integrity project being the reporter for Kenya for two consecutive years.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mutegi Njau was also known for his warm personality.

Mutegi Njau's passing is a significant loss to the Kenyan media landscape.

His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of journalists. As the nation mourns, it also celebrates the life of a man who dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth and the service of his community.