Gachagua responds to alleged raid at Matiangi’s home and what he should do

Charles Ouma

These people are having hallucinations and nightmares; they cannot sleep...The prayer of the widows, orphans and families of those who were found dead in River Yala and those who were taken to Arberdares is what is haunting them - DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has waded into claims that former Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’is home was raided by police.

Gachagua downplayed the claims, alleging that those pretending that they have been arrested were simply hallucinating.

According to the second in command, the former powerful minister is haunted by the actions he took when he held the powerful docket and is consequently hallucinating.

The DP who was speaking at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County had no kind words for the former CS, noting that Matiang’i should do some serious soul-searching following the claims.

"Do not mind those pretending that they have been arrested. These people are having hallucinations and nightmares; they cannot sleep because they used police officers to frustrate people.

"Now, when they see an officer, they have nightmares. The prayer of the widows, orphans and families of those who were found dead in River Yala and those who were taken to Arberdares is what is haunting them," the DP stated.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin releases report on the preliminary investigations regarding the alleged deployment of officers to arrest former CS Interior Dr. Fred Matiang'i.
READ: CS Kindiki clarifies truth behind alleged raid at Matiangi's home

Gachagua summarily dismissed the allegations by Matiang’i that an elite squad of security officers under instructions from the current regime surrounded his home for an unknown mission on the night of February 8,

"The police service we have is professional and has no time for politics or to go and raid a house at night. We have no time to deploy our police for nonsense," he stated.

In the wake of the alleged raid, Inspector General of Police (IG) Japhet Koome and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amid distanced themselves from the claims, noting that the same may have been faked to incite the public against authorities.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

