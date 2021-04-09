Former Kenya 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba appeals for help to settle over Sh2 million hospital Bill

The family of former Kenya Sevens Coach, Benjamin Ayimba has sent out a medical appeal to well-wishers to help him settle his accruing hospital bill, which currently stands at over Sh2 million.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mr Ayimba was diagnosed with Cerebral Malaria, late 2020 and has been in and out of hospital since then.

The former Kenya Rugby Sevens Coach’s condition is said to be deteriorating rapidly and he needs the intervention of Kenyans and other well-wishers.

“We are appealing to all well wishers to help contribute towards getting him the best medical treatment possible and back on his feet again. The current bill stands at over 2 million,” reads athe Medical Funds Appeal poster.

Contributions can be channeled to PayBill No: 8021673

Ayimba holds the record for the most successful Kenyan Rugby Coach in the country, having led Kenya to its first World Sevens Series Cup title in 2016 and winning the Singapore 7s.

