Former Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga’s widow, Christabel Murunga and son Eugene Ambwere have joined the race to succeed him, in the Matungu by-election.

The two according to Nation, will vie as independent candidates and they are among the 23 aspirants who have submitted their documents for vetting by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the March 4 by-election.

The Matungu parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of MP Justus Murunga on November 14.

Justus Murunga’s widow Christabel Murunga (Courtesy/Nation)

The Amani National Congress (ANC) elected MP died while he was being rushed to the hospital, with multiple reports saying that he developed breathing complications. He was also battling diabetes.

Justus Murunga was a close ally to Deputy President William Ruto.

