Alfred Keter's family in turmoil: Tough question from kids as wife turns to God

In a heartfelt recount of the incident, Mrs Keter detailed the traumatic events that unfolded as she and her children watched helplessly from their car.

"My name is Joanne. I can say am still traumatised until this time," Joanne began. "We were from the church as usual, every Sunday we go to church we had plans for the day."

Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter with his wife Joanne Pulse Live Kenya

Joanne Keter turns to God for revenge

While the family was leaving the church, a car suddenly blocked their path. Armed men ambushed them, forcefully taking Alfred Keter away.

This sudden and violent incident left Joanne and their children in a state of shock and despair.

"The people who came to arrest or rather abduct him are men; you people are fathers. God will avenge this for me. Whatever you've left in the hearts of my children, it is only God that can avenge me," she continued, emphasising the emotional toll the event has taken on their family.

Joanne described the confusion and fear that gripped her children during and after the incident.

"They kept on calling and asking, 'Where is dad?' And I was not even sure I was going home with their dad today," she said.

Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter with his wife Joan speaking to local media houses on June 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The arrest, captured on footage, showed the family's desperate cries for assistance as Keter was taken away. The traumatic event has left lasting scars on the family, particularly on their children, who witnessed the ordeal firsthand.

Alfred Keter says his arrest was political

Alfred Keter has claimed that his recent arrest was politically motivated. Keter was dramatically apprehended while leaving a church event and was released hours later.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) later stated they were investigating allegations that Keter was involved in a conspiracy to traffic firearms and incite violence. However, Keter has denied these accusations, attributing the arrest to political reasons.

Keter, who returned to the DCI on Monday, July 1, with his lawyers, maintained his innocence. He expressed his fear that he might have lost his life if not for the people who captured the incident on video. He described the arrest as an abduction, stating that he had not been summoned and only learned about the issues upon his arrival at the DCI.

"Were it not for the people who took the video, maybe I might have lost my life. It was not a normal arrest, I was abducted... I was not sermoned. The first time I got to understand that I had issues they wanted to label against me was when I got here. They were using a car with private number plates, wearing civilian clothes with masks. You cannot differentiate criminals and the DCI.

He also mentioned that during the arrest, he was beaten and interrogated about his relationships with former president Uhuru Kenyatta and current president William Ruto, as well as alleged arms dealings in Congo. He likened the experience to a movie.

"They must address this. We need to know, how you use a fake number plate on a civilian with a mask. And they don't even tell you that they are police officers. And they are beating me up asking me about my relationship with former president Uhuru Kenyatta and with current president William Ruto. And issues to do with arms from Congo. I think it's a movie," he said.

Keter shared that his six-year-old child had asked why he reported the case to the police, a question he found difficult to answer.

"My six-year-old kid asked me a question that was so fundamental. The DCI and police force must really address it because he was asking me why did you report this case to the police. And I didn't answer this question. The manner in which I was abducted in front of my family was so wrong," he said.

