Uhuru Kenyatta donates millions in personal funds to help flood victims

Denis Mwangi

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta shared his vision of a united and resilient Kenya in the face of natural disasters.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has voiced his deep concern and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of the catastrophic floods ravaging various parts of Kenya.

Some of the major counties that have been hit by floods include Nakuru, Nairobi, Homa-Bay, Garissa, Kisumu, Mombasa, and regions within the Central, Eastern, and Rift Valley areas.

In a statement released earlier on Tuesday, Kenyatta expressed profound sympathy for the families who have suffered immense losses due to the ongoing heavy rains that have led to significant destruction across the nation.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency.
"The relentless rainfall has caused significant damage, displacing families, destroying infrastructure, and claiming precious lives," Kenyatta said, sharing his sorrow over the profound loss and despair engulfing affected communities.

Highlighting the urgent need for collective action, Kenyatta has made a personal donation of Sh2 million to the Kenya Red Cross Society to support their relief efforts.

This gesture highlights his call for national solidarity and the importance of community support during such crises.

"As a nation, we must stand together in the face of adversity, demonstrating compassion, resilience, and solidarity with one another," he remarked.

The former president also stressed the importance of safety and vigilance during this period.

He urged Kenyans to exercise caution, avoid dangerous areas, and seek higher ground if needed to ensure their safety and well-being.

His message serves as a crucial reminder of the dangers posed by the floods, encouraging citizens to prioritize their safety.

Kenyatta called upon volunteer medical professionals and healthcare providers to join the efforts in assisting those affected by the floods.

Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team in action, rescuing Sultan Hamud residents swept away by floods on April 26, 2024. [Courtesy]
Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team in action, rescuing Sultan Hamud residents swept away by floods on April 26, 2024. [Courtesy]

Recognizing the challenges within the healthcare sector, he emphasized the need for constructive dialogue and meaningful engagement to address these issues effectively.

"Together, let us navigate through these difficult times, emerging stronger, more resilient, and more united than ever before," Kenyatta concluded.

He shared his vision of a united and resilient Kenya in the face of natural disasters.

