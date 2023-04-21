The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa appointed to plum job days after exiting office

Amos Robi

Matilda Sakwa was appointed to the helms of NYS in 2019 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta replacing Richard Ndubai who was caught up in a corruption scandal

Former NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa
Former NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa

Matilda Sakwa, former National Youth Service (NYS) Director General, has been appointed as the CEO of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya by President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

Sakwa's appointment comes just days after she handed over the top office of the NYS. Felix Koskei, the Head of Public Service in a statement stated that Sakwa's appointment would take effect immediately.

Koskei also stated that the appointment was made in line with Ruto's plans to transform the agricultural sector and re-engineer the pyrethrum value chain to benefit farmers.

"The Administration's Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda posits the agricultural value chain as a key driver for employment and wealth creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To support in steering this transformative programme, it is notified that Ms Matilda Sakwa has been redeployed to the Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development and appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya Ltd," the executive order signed by President Ruto's Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei stated.

Former NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa
Former NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NYS scandal suspect found guilty in IEBC corruption case

However, the notice did not indicate the duration of her appointment. This appointment came a day after Sakwa handed over the NYS director general position to James Tembur, who is holding the position in an acting capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her farewell message, as she exited office, Matilda thanked God for the time she served at the helms of NYS.

She acknowledged that she was leaving a legacy as the first female Service Commander at the station and expressed contentment with her departure.

“I had always prayed for an honourable exit and I am happy He granted it. You all know what my two immediate former predecessors had to contend with.

“I leave having served as the first woman Service Commander, a feat that no mortal can erase from the books of history. I leave when a majority think I should have stayed a little longer,” she stated.

NYS Acting Director General James Tembur
NYS Acting Director General James Tembur Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ababu Namwamba offers NYS officer Dickson Loyerer a job

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta picked Matilda Sakwa for the position in September 2019, to succeed Richard Ndubai, who was let go due to corruption allegations.

She is being replaced her James Tembur who she also found as Acting Director General.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of David Waihiga's new role in Ruto's government

Details of David Waihiga's new role in Ruto's government

Ex-NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa appointed to plum job days after exiting office

Ex-NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa appointed to plum job days after exiting office

Ruto takes down State House bar

Ruto takes down State House bar

Ruto appoints Kiraitu Murungi to 2nd Gov't job within months

Ruto appoints Kiraitu Murungi to 2nd Gov't job within months

Millie Odhiambo advocates tougher punishments for private photo leaks

Millie Odhiambo advocates tougher punishments for private photo leaks

Why ex-KDF women are seeking audience with Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Why ex-KDF women are seeking audience with Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Muslim leaders disagree with CS Kindiki over Eid public holiday

Muslim leaders disagree with CS Kindiki over Eid public holiday

Student on scholarship dies mysteriously in Finland

Student on scholarship dies mysteriously in Finland

Act of Kindness: Well-wisher sends chopper to save an expectant mother's life

Act of Kindness: Well-wisher sends chopper to save an expectant mother's life

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

A collage of Mercy Jerop and CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

Pastor Ezekiel

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle