Ex-NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa appointed to plum job days after exiting office

Sakwa's appointment comes just days after she handed over the top office of the NYS. Felix Koskei, the Head of Public Service in a statement stated that Sakwa's appointment would take effect immediately.

Koskei also stated that the appointment was made in line with Ruto's plans to transform the agricultural sector and re-engineer the pyrethrum value chain to benefit farmers.

"The Administration's Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda posits the agricultural value chain as a key driver for employment and wealth creation.

"To support in steering this transformative programme, it is notified that Ms Matilda Sakwa has been redeployed to the Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development and appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya Ltd," the executive order signed by President Ruto's Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei stated.

However, the notice did not indicate the duration of her appointment. This appointment came a day after Sakwa handed over the NYS director general position to James Tembur, who is holding the position in an acting capacity.

Matilda's farewell message as she exits NYS

In her farewell message, as she exited office, Matilda thanked God for the time she served at the helms of NYS.

She acknowledged that she was leaving a legacy as the first female Service Commander at the station and expressed contentment with her departure.

“I had always prayed for an honourable exit and I am happy He granted it. You all know what my two immediate former predecessors had to contend with.

“I leave having served as the first woman Service Commander, a feat that no mortal can erase from the books of history. I leave when a majority think I should have stayed a little longer,” she stated.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta picked Matilda Sakwa for the position in September 2019, to succeed Richard Ndubai, who was let go due to corruption allegations.