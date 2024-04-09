Kanze Dena debunks reports about her health

In a statement posted on her official Instagram account, Dena reassured her followers that she is in good health and not leaving "this race called life anytime soon."

She was addressing malicious reports that claimed she was battling a form of cancer.

"Fixing my eye on Jesus the Author and finisher of my life. I stand and declare God's word that He shall honor me and Satisfy me with long life," she declared.

Pulse Live Kenya

The renowned journalist turned government spokesperson further emphasised her trust in divine protection, quoting scriptures to affirm her stance.

"No evil shall befall me, neither shall any plague come near my dwelling. I shall live to declare the works of the Lord in the land of the leaving," she continued.

"God I thank you for your word for it shall not go out and return void. I am confident of this Every tongue that raises itself against me in judgement is condemned. This is my heritage," she declared.

The statement comes amidst swirling rumors on social media platforms regarding Dena's health status, prompting her to set the record straight and reassure her supporters.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo

Since then, she has continued working with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and has been accompanying him during meeting and various duties outside the country.

Kanze Dena's affirmation of her good health and trust in divine protection resonated strongly with her followers, who expressed their relief and support.

Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

She recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband Nick Mararo in a colourful event that was attended by friends and relatives in March 2024.

The event saw them pampered with love, with Kanze Dena sharing videos that gave her fans a glimpse of how the day went.

The couple reiterated their commitment to each other noting that they still 'do', just as they did five years ago when they walked down the aisle.

The huge cake baked to celebrate the day boldly had their assurance to each other with the wording 'We still do' on it.

