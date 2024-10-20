Gachagua's first message to Kenyans on Mashujaa Day after impeachment

Gachagua who has been missing in action and recuperating at Karen Hospital took to social media on Sunday, wishing Kenyans a warm Mashujaa Day.

“Happy Mashujaa Day dear Kenyans. God Bless our Nation.” Gachagua wrote on X.

The brief message marked the first time that Kenyans heard from the impeached DP who was rushed to hospital on Thursday while his impeachment was in progress at the Senate.

Following his impeachment, President Ruto acted swiftly with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s name forwarded to Parliament.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki secured the support of at least 226 Members of Parliament with Speaker Moses Wetangula declaring him Deputy President elect.

His assumption to office was however halted by a High Court ruling that saw plans for his swearing in halted.

Challenging Gachagua's impeachment

An epic legal battle is brewing in the corridors of justice with the impeached Deputy President challenging the matter in court.

A section of opposition leaders and civil societies have opposed Gachagua’s impeachment and the subsequent nomination of Kindiki as his replacement.

They hold that Kindiki was (and still is) the Interior CS who oversaw police operations during the response to protests earlier this year when several Kenyans lost their lives with scores left with injuries.

The response was characterized by abductions and claims of excessive force being applied on unarmed protesters.

Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale

As President Ruto arrived in Kwale for Mashujaa Day celebrations, Kindiki was on the ground to receive his boss.

Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

Photos seen by the news desk shows the Deputy President nominee receiving the President and first lady Rachel Ruto on Sunday morning ahead of the event.

