Gachagua's first message to Kenyans on Mashujaa Day after impeachment

Charles Ouma

Rigathi Gachagua breaks his silence after impeachment with message to Kenyans on Mashujaa Day

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua spoken for the first time after his impeachment with a message to Kenyans as the nation celebrated Mashujaa Day on October 20, 2024.

Gachagua who has been missing in action and recuperating at Karen Hospital took to social media on Sunday, wishing Kenyans a warm Mashujaa Day.

“Happy Mashujaa Day dear Kenyans. God Bless our Nation.” Gachagua wrote on X.

The brief message marked the first time that Kenyans heard from the impeached DP who was rushed to hospital on Thursday while his impeachment was in progress at the Senate.

READ: Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations

Following his impeachment, President Ruto acted swiftly with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s name forwarded to Parliament.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki secured the support of at least 226 Members of Parliament with Speaker Moses Wetangula declaring him Deputy President elect.

His assumption to office was however halted by a High Court ruling that saw plans for his swearing in halted.

An epic legal battle is brewing in the corridors of justice with the impeached Deputy President challenging the matter in court.

A section of opposition leaders and civil societies have opposed Gachagua’s impeachment and the subsequent nomination of Kindiki as his replacement.

They hold that Kindiki was (and still is) the Interior CS who oversaw police operations during the response to protests earlier this year when several Kenyans lost their lives with scores left with injuries.

READ: Mwengi Mutuse's degree & KSL diploma questioned after impeaching Gachagua

The response was characterized by abductions and claims of excessive force being applied on unarmed protesters.

As President Ruto arrived in Kwale for Mashujaa Day celebrations, Kindiki was on the ground to receive his boss.

Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations
Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

Photos seen by the news desk shows the Deputy President nominee receiving the President and first lady Rachel Ruto on Sunday morning ahead of the event.

The camaraderie was evident as the President and the DP nominee engaged in a warm handshake and a hearty conversation.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

