Gachagua's weighty message after being snubbed at Embu event graced by Ruto & Uhuru

Gachagua who was present at the Episcopal ordination and installation of Rt. Rev. Peter Kimani as Bishop of Embu Diocese was snubbed by the host Governor Cecily Mbarire who gave the dignitaries present a chance to address the gathering, snubbing the former DP.

Nonetheless, the excitement was noticeable as the crowd cheered when Bishop Anthony Muheria acknowledged the presence of Uhuru and Gachagua.

Gachagua arrived early in the company of a host of politicians from the Mount Kenya region and took his seat in the regular section, flanked by his political allies.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto arrived in the company of his deputy and took their seats in the VIP tent where they were joined by Uhuru.

Gachagua's overwhelming reception in Embu

Videos circulating on social media shows the former deputy president receiving a warm reception from ordinary Kenyans who cheered at the mention of his name.

Even as he left Embu, the love was in the air with a reasonable crowd cheering him.

Taking to social media on Saturday evening, Gachagua appreciated the warm reception he received despite not getting a chance to address the gathering.

“Thank you so much the people of Embu for the love and warm reception. I love you too,” Gachagua wrote on social media, accompanying his message with a video showing the crowd giving him a thunderous applause.

Uhuru calls for unity and an end to tribalism

In his speech, Uhuru called for an end to tribalism and championed for unity.

The retired President also urged elected leaders to respect Kenyans and the same shall be reciprocated.

“We should pray for peace in Kenya. Let us pray for cooperation between Kenyan citizens and leaders. Let us stop tribalism and let us love each other.

"We are all Kenyans. Kenya cannot go forward if there’s conflict amongst citizens and when there is no respect for each other. Leaders, respect the citizens, and the citizens will respect you,” Uhuru stated.

