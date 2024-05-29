Strict rule Beatrice Sakaja has for friends & family about her husband

Being in the limelight often comes with scrutiny and unnecessary invasion of privacy, affecting not just the individuals in the spotlight but also those close to them.

This is particularly pronounced in politics, where politicians are perpetually under the microscope, and their news extends to friends, family, and even their children.

Beatrice Sakaja, the First Lady of Nairobi County, is acutely aware of this reality. As the wife of Governor Johnson Sakaja, Beatrice has had to navigate the complexities of public life while maintaining her own boundaries.

In a recent episode of the 'Hey Mama' podcast, the mother of two shared her strategies for managing the influx of information about her husband.

"I like to live my cocooned life, and it's fairly easy for me as an adult to avoid news or information that I would not want to read about.

"So if somebody is dissing my husband online, I don't read it, and my friends and family know they should not send it to me," Beatrice explained.

Sakaja and his children during his swearing in Pulse Live Kenya

By setting clear boundaries, she ensures that she can maintain a low profile and avoid the stress of unwanted news.

Sakaja's children's exposure to the public

However, while she can choose what or who gives her information, Beatrice acknowledges that her children are more exposed to public scrutiny.

"My children may not go looking for information, but their friends do. Their friends Google their dad, and so I realised I can't shield them from that life. I have to be the one that sits them down and gives them information as straight as it is," she said.

Interestingly, Beatrice noted that her children have inadvertently thrust her into the public eye more than she would have on her own as they often appear in public with their father.

"I like to tell them they are the reason people come up to me knowing I am the First Lady because they are more famous. People spot them and, by logic, that must be the Mrs," she remarked with a light-hearted tone.

Pulse Live Kenya