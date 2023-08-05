I choose to tell you the truth - Kabando's open letter to Ruto stirs social media

Kabando joined other critics who took to social media to point out that the projects that the head of state will launch during the five-day working tour were implemented by his predecessor, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at a time when Ruto who was the Deputy President at the time focused on pre-mature campaigns.

In a hard-hitting statement on Twitter, Kabando challenged President Ruto to focus on delivering on the promises he made during campaigns instead of adding more promises and stories of Raila and Uhuru as things move from bad to worse.

“Rais Ruto, all those projects you've come Mt.Kenya to launch are of Uhuru's era. Where is the Guaranteed Minimum Returns for our avocados, coffee, milk, coffee, tea, macadamia, rice that you so loudly promised? Sir, your govt needs serious cleansing of deceptions & incompetence!

“Mr. President, what Mt.Kenya region, as indeed all regions of Kenya, need is statesmanship from you and government services. Stories about Uhuru & Raila is not what you were elected to do. We recognise you, even as your presidency is replete with disdain, rantings, lamentations.” Kabando wrote in the hard-hitting statement.

He alleged that the crowds that turned up to cheer the president were bribed, noting that the reality on the ground is that the region is no longer at ease and things are falling apart so quickly that only the brave can say.

“Dear Rais WSR, except for the hired bloggers and UDA sycophants, all sane and sensitive residents of Central Kenya will tell you that 'NO LONGER AT EASE, THE CENTRE CANNOT HOLD, THINGS FALL APART'. The mountain is angry, volcanic. Find time to supplicate for divine intervention.

“Mr. President: As Mt.Kenya UDA brigade rally hired troops to fake cheers for you, I choose to tell you only the TRUTH. This TRUTH is that cash crop earnings have dropped even as the dollar skyrockets. Students admitted universities this week aren't sure of admission. It is BAD.

“Rais, as you enter Nyeri County to "launch" gone era projects, to HOST "cleansing" prayers Sagana State Lodge, reserve a moment of supplication for the sacred mountain. KIBAKI never ever bribed pastors or crowds to 'thanksgiving' rallies. We just loved him free for who he was." He added.

A section of netizens agreed with the lawmaker while some were of a different view.

Some opined that Ruto was right in launching the projects as he was part of Uhuru’s administration and is the current president.

Others opined that the Kenya Kwanza administration be given time and Ruto will soon begin launching projects implemented by his administration.