ADVERTISEMENT
Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

Denis Mwangi

Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei emerged as the last student in her primary school final exam but became the top student in her high school final exam

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei speaking during the release of the 2023 KCSE exam results
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei speaking during the release of the 2023 KCSE exam results

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei delivered a compelling speech during the release of the 2023 KCSE results at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret, sharing her own educational journey that serves as an inspiring reminder to students that one result does not define their potential.

Shollei began her speech by recounting her Certificate of Primary Education (what became known as KCPE) experience at Hill School Eldoret, where she found herself at the bottom of her class with the lowest mark that year.

Despite facing challenges, Shollei's journey took a remarkable turn when she attended Loreto Convent Matunda for her final secondary school exam, where she emerged as the top student.

“When I did my Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) at Hill School Eldoret, I was at the bottom of my class. I had the lowest mark in Hill School that year.

“Totally at the bottom. In fact, I couldn't get a place in secondary school, but because my sister was already at Loreto Convent Matunda, the nuns decided to allow me to go to the school just to keep us together,” she recounted.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei speaking during the release of the 2023 KCSE exam results
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei speaking during the release of the 2023 KCSE exam results

Shollei was then admitted to Moi Girls High School Eldoret for her A levels where she continued her upward trajectory, finishing as a straight-A student.

This enabled her to enroll for a law degree at the University of Nairobi.

Key Insights from Deputy Speaker Shollei's Speech:

Shollei emphasized the importance of understanding that one academic result does not determine a student's capabilities.

Drawing from her own experience as a C and D student at the beginning of her academic journey, she encouraged young people to recognize that every stage of their lives provides an opportunity for improvement.

The Deputy Speaker advocated for an examination system that fosters encouragement rather than elimination. She stressed the need for students, even those at the bottom of the class, to have hope and know that they can evolve and improve with time.

Shollei highlighted the diverse pathways to success by sharing the example of her uncle, Professor Kiboss, who started as a Form Two dropout and eventually became a professor by starting with a certificate.

This narrative encourages students to embrace various educational avenues, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and other colleges.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei speaking during the release of the 2023 KCSE exam results
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei speaking during the release of the 2023 KCSE exam results

Shollei concluded her speech by emphasizing the significance of daily decisions in shaping one's journey in life.

Regardless of academic achievements, she encouraged students to remain disciplined and avoid complacency, emphasizing that success is determined by actions and choices.

  • Certificate of Primary Education (now KCPE) - Hill School
  • Kenya Certificate of Education (now KCSE) - Loreto Convent Matunda
  • Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (A levels) - Moi Girls High School Eldoret
  • Bachelor of Laws - University of Nairobi
  • Diploma in Law - Kenya School of Law
  • Master of Laws - University of Cape Town
  • Master of Business Administration - Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
