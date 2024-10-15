The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Amos Robi

In more developed areas, some ambulances are equipped with telemedicine systems, allowing paramedics to communicate directly with doctors in real time

An ambulance at work
An ambulance at work
  • Ambulances are equipped with telemedicine systems for real-time communication with doctors
  • Different types of siren sounds are used to signal different situations
  • The 'golden hour' rule is crucial in increasing the chances of survival after a traumatic injury

Recommended articles

Ambulances are often seen racing through traffic with flashing lights and blaring sirens, but there's more to these life-saving vehicles than most people realise.

From the critical 'golden hour' rule that can make the difference between life and death, to the various types of ambulances and the advanced medical equipment they carry, understanding how these emergency vehicles operate can help us appreciate their vital role in healthcare.

Here are nine essential things everyone should know about ambulances, starting with the life-saving principles they follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

While ambulances and emergency vehicles have the right of way, many drivers may not realise that this doesn't mean they can always move quickly through traffic.

Congested roads, drivers not paying attention, or those not moving aside properly can slow down response times. It's essential to pull over safely and promptly when you hear sirens.

Ambulances often use different types of siren sounds to signal different situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A wailing sound may indicate an emergency situation, while a yelp or a shorter burst is often used in traffic to alert nearby drivers.

These different tones help emergency responders navigate various conditions.

There are different types of ambulances for different needs.

An ambulance
An ambulance Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ambulances and fire engines should not pay toll fees - Senators

Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances provide essential care, while Advanced Life Support (ALS) units are equipped with more advanced technology and personnel for critical emergencies.

In emergency medicine, the first hour after a traumatic injury is known as the "golden hour." It’s believed that receiving care within this period increases the chances of survival.

Ambulances are designed to provide life-saving interventions quickly and transport patients to hospitals as fast as possible to adhere to this rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people think ambulances are just for transport, but they are equipped to serve as mobile emergency rooms.

Ambulance (image used for illustration) [Braun International]
Ambulance (image used for illustration) [Braun International] Pulse Nigeria

READ: 3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound [Video]

With advanced medical equipment, ambulances can administer medications, perform defibrillation, monitor vitals, and even deliver babies if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In more developed areas, some ambulances are equipped with telemedicine systems, allowing paramedics to communicate directly with doctors in real time.

This ensures the patient receives the best possible care while en route to the hospital, especially in more critical situations.

Not all ambulance trips require sirens.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 'silent call' refers to instances when an ambulance is dispatched without using sirens or flashing lights, often in cases where the patient may be in a stable condition or when there’s no immediate threat to life.

Many people assume that ambulances will take patients to the closest hospital, but this isn’t always the case.

Factors such as the type of care needed (e.g., trauma care, paediatric care, stroke care) or the hospital's capacity at the time can influence the decision of where the patient is transported.

An ambulance at work
An ambulance at work Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In advanced countries, drivers are legally required to create an emergency lane when traffic comes to a standstill.

This practice, called the ‘Rettungsgasse,’ allows ambulances and emergency vehicles to pass through even in the heaviest of traffic jams.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High Court declines to halt Gachagua's impeachment motion

High Court declines to halt Gachagua's impeachment motion

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Husband jailed for 5 years after hoaxing ATPU officers to punish estranged wife

Husband jailed for 5 years after hoaxing ATPU officers to punish estranged wife

Explainer: The purpose of spherical balls on powerlines

Explainer: The purpose of spherical balls on powerlines

Sonko celebrates recovery of ex-NTV, Citizen TV journalists after rescue [Video]

Sonko celebrates recovery of ex-NTV, Citizen TV journalists after rescue [Video]

Ruaka residents burn down Sh20M Toyota Landcruiser 300 after fatal accident

Ruaka residents burn down Sh20M Toyota Landcruiser 300 after fatal accident

Interior ministry cancels 900 birth certificates after security breach

Interior ministry cancels 900 birth certificates after security breach

Boma Yangu: Step by step guide on how to register and secure affordable housing

Boma Yangu: Step by step guide on how to register and secure affordable housing

Justice Mrima among 3 judges appointed to hear petition against Gachagua impeachment

Justice Mrima among 3 judges appointed to hear petition against Gachagua impeachment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua reveals secret details of Ruto's power-sharing deals

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula

Speaker Wetangula sharply criticises DP Gachagua's explosive address

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job