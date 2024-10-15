Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Ambulances are often seen racing through traffic with flashing lights and blaring sirens, but there's more to these life-saving vehicles than most people realise.

From the critical 'golden hour' rule that can make the difference between life and death, to the various types of ambulances and the advanced medical equipment they carry, understanding how these emergency vehicles operate can help us appreciate their vital role in healthcare.

Here are nine essential things everyone should know about ambulances, starting with the life-saving principles they follow.

1. Priority on the road doesn’t mean instant passage

While ambulances and emergency vehicles have the right of way, many drivers may not realise that this doesn't mean they can always move quickly through traffic.

Congested roads, drivers not paying attention, or those not moving aside properly can slow down response times. It's essential to pull over safely and promptly when you hear sirens.

2. Different siren tones for different situations

Ambulances often use different types of siren sounds to signal different situations.

A wailing sound may indicate an emergency situation, while a yelp or a shorter burst is often used in traffic to alert nearby drivers.

These different tones help emergency responders navigate various conditions.

3. Not all ambulances are equipped the same

There are different types of ambulances for different needs.

Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances provide essential care, while Advanced Life Support (ALS) units are equipped with more advanced technology and personnel for critical emergencies.

4. Ambulances follow a 'Golden hour' rule

In emergency medicine, the first hour after a traumatic injury is known as the "golden hour." It’s believed that receiving care within this period increases the chances of survival.

Ambulances are designed to provide life-saving interventions quickly and transport patients to hospitals as fast as possible to adhere to this rule.

5. Ambulances are mobile emergency rooms

Most people think ambulances are just for transport, but they are equipped to serve as mobile emergency rooms.

With advanced medical equipment, ambulances can administer medications, perform defibrillation, monitor vitals, and even deliver babies if needed.

6. Some ambulances have telemedicine capabilities

In more developed areas, some ambulances are equipped with telemedicine systems, allowing paramedics to communicate directly with doctors in real time.

This ensures the patient receives the best possible care while en route to the hospital, especially in more critical situations.

7. Emergency vehicles have 'Silent calls'

Not all ambulance trips require sirens.

A 'silent call' refers to instances when an ambulance is dispatched without using sirens or flashing lights, often in cases where the patient may be in a stable condition or when there’s no immediate threat to life.

8. Patients don’t always go to the nearest hospital

Many people assume that ambulances will take patients to the closest hospital, but this isn’t always the case.

Factors such as the type of care needed (e.g., trauma care, paediatric care, stroke care) or the hospital's capacity at the time can influence the decision of where the patient is transported.

9. There are special emergency lanes in some countries

In advanced countries, drivers are legally required to create an emergency lane when traffic comes to a standstill.

This practice, called the ‘Rettungsgasse,’ allows ambulances and emergency vehicles to pass through even in the heaviest of traffic jams.