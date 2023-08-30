Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has taken a resolute stance, declaring his intent to institute administrative measures against a city truck driver.
Sakaja takes action against rogue Nairobi County truck driver
Rogue driver exposed: Sakaja steps up with decisive action
The driver was caught on camera defying traffic norms by driving against the traffic flow and impeding fellow drivers.
In light of a video shared by activist Boniface Mwangi, Sakaja expressed his deep regret about the incident.
He highlighted the inconsistency in the county government's approach, emphasising that penalising motorcyclists and motorists for violations contradicted the behavior of its own drivers who were blatantly disregarding traffic regulations.
"This is completely unacceptable. Will take administrative action. Thanks for sharing. We can’t be penalising Boda Boda guys and drivers violating the law while our own are doing the same. Will share action taken," Sakaja responded.
Following Sakaja's response, numerous individuals lauded him in the comment section, expressing their approval.
Some individuals playfully inquired if he was planning to dismiss the driver, cheekily asking for the job themselves.
Are drivers to blame for the increase in road accidents?
The 2023 economic survey has unveiled a grim reality – the year 2022 witnessed the loss of 4,690 lives on Kenyan roads.
Within that timeframe, a total of 21,757 road accidents took place, reflecting a 5.5 per cent increase compared to the 20,625 deaths reported in 2021.
Among these incidents, 9,935 individuals sustained severe injuries. These victims were classified as pedestrians, drivers, passengers, pillion passengers, pedal cyclists, and motorcyclists.
Tragically, pedestrians bore the brunt with the highest fatalities at 1,682, while motorcyclists accounted for 1,254.
The breakdown of other casualties comprised 426 drivers, 822 passengers, 445 pillion passengers, and 61 pedal cyclists.
