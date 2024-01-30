The sports category has moved to a new website.


Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17

Amos Robi

Super Metro, the bus company involved in the recent tragic accident, expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Kisumu County has been rocked by a series of tragic road accidents, prompting Governor Anyang' Nyong'o to call for urgent action and investigation into the escalating crisis.

The latest incident, claiming 17 lives along the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway in Othoo, Nyando Sub-County, marks the second devastating accident within just three days.

Governor Nyong'o expressed deep concern over the rising number of fatalities on the roads, particularly following the recent loss of Star Newspaper Journalist Dickens Wasonga in another collision in Mamboleo along the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

In a statement, Governor Nyong'o emphasised the need for a thorough probe into the root causes of these accidents, stressing that many could have been prevented with proper enforcement of traffic regulations.

Wreckage of accident that claimed the life of Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga in Mamboleo, Kisumu
Wreckage of accident that claimed the life of Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga in Mamboleo, Kisumu

He raised critical questions regarding the adherence to safety measures, including the roadworthiness of vehicles, overloading, and compliance with nighttime travel restrictions.

"The Othoo accident raises several pertinent questions that demand answers from the traffic police. Were the vehicles involved in the crash roadworthy? Was the bus overloaded with passengers?

"What happened to the regulation prohibiting lorries and trailers from using highways at night? Was the bus authorized to operate on the route?" posed Governor Nyong'o.

Super Metro, the bus company involved in the tragic collision, expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County.
A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. Pulse Live Kenya

"We would wish to convey a message of condolences to the families that have lost their beloved ones and quick recovery to those who are in the hospital. In our thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

The company acknowledged the unfortunate incident involving one of its buses plying the Kampala-Nairobi route, reiterating its commitment to safety and expressing solidarity with those impacted by the tragedy.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

