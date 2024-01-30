Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17

The latest incident, claiming 17 lives along the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway in Othoo, Nyando Sub-County, marks the second devastating accident within just three days.

Governor Nyong'o expressed deep concern over the rising number of fatalities on the roads, particularly following the recent loss of Star Newspaper Journalist Dickens Wasonga in another collision in Mamboleo along the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

In a statement, Governor Nyong'o emphasised the need for a thorough probe into the root causes of these accidents, stressing that many could have been prevented with proper enforcement of traffic regulations.

He raised critical questions regarding the adherence to safety measures, including the roadworthiness of vehicles, overloading, and compliance with nighttime travel restrictions.

"The Othoo accident raises several pertinent questions that demand answers from the traffic police. Were the vehicles involved in the crash roadworthy? Was the bus overloaded with passengers?

"What happened to the regulation prohibiting lorries and trailers from using highways at night? Was the bus authorized to operate on the route?" posed Governor Nyong'o.

Super Metro, the bus company involved in the tragic collision, expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. Pulse Live Kenya

"We would wish to convey a message of condolences to the families that have lost their beloved ones and quick recovery to those who are in the hospital. In our thoughts and prayers," the statement read.