ADVERTISEMENT
Why Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late sister will be buried in Tanzania

Amos Robi

Governor Wavinya announced her elder sister's passing on January 22

Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late elder sister Monica Omar Dodo
Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late elder sister Monica Omar Dodo

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti is in mourning following the passing of her elder sister, Monica Omari Dodo. In a heartfelt post, Governor Ndeti shared memories of her sister's kindness, warmth, and unwavering support over the years.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing on of my elder sister, Monica Omari Dodo. I fondly remember Monica's kindness, warmth, and support she extended to us as siblings back in the years, which endured until her demise yesterday evening," shared Governor Ndeti.

The Ndeti family is collectively mourning the loss of this remarkable soul, expressing gratitude to God for Monica's life while praying for her soul to rest in eternal peace.

"We thank God for her life, and we pray that her soul rests in eternal peace till we meet again Mama Kilonzo," Governor Ndeti expressed in her post.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late elder sister Monica Omar Dodo
Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late elder sister Monica Omar Dodo

As condolences and messages of support pour in, Governor Ndeti acknowledged the outpouring of goodwill she has received. She took a moment to express her gratitude for the sympathy and comfort offered during this difficult time.

"I sincerely appreciate the numerous goodwill messages I am receiving following the demise of my sister, Monica Rukia Dodo," Governor Ndeti shared.

In line with Monica's wishes and adhering to Islamic customs, Governor Ndeti revealed that the late Monica Rukia Dodo would be laid to rest this Thursday in Tanga, Tanzania. This decision reflects Monica's preferences and ensures that the funeral aligns with the traditions of her faith.

"We will be laying her to rest this Thursday in Tanga, Tanzania, according to her wishes and in line with Islamic customs," Governor Ndeti disclosed.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late elder sister Monica Omar Dodo
Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late elder sister Monica Omar Dodo

For those wanting to join the Ndeti family in mourning and contribute to the burial planning, meetings will be hosted at the Makadara home in Athi River.

These gatherings will provide an opportunity for friends and well-wishers to participate in the logistics and planning of Monica Rukia Dodo's final journey.

