The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in full glare of the public

Denis Mwangi

Mixed reactions as government demolished former CS Amina Mohamed's home in Kakamega

Demolition at Milimani Estate in Kakamega county
Demolition at Milimani Estate in Kakamega county

The government has undertaken the demolition of the former Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed's residence in Kakamega.

Recommended articles

The move comes as part of an ambitious plan to pave the way for the construction of an affordable housing project in the region.

The decision to demolish the high-profile property has raised eyebrows and ignited debates on social media.

Amina Mohamed, who served as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage, has been a prominent figure in Kenyan politics and international diplomacy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Demolition at Milimani Estate in Kakamega county
Demolition at Milimani Estate in Kakamega county Government demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya

The affordable housing project, spearheaded by the government, aims to provide decent and cost-effective housing solutions for citizens, especially those in low-income brackets.

Sources close to the matter indicate that the former CS's property was registered under the name Lucas Nandih Shamalla.

READ: Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

The demolition went on despite a court order issued on October 11, temporarily halted any action on the property, raising questions about the justification for its demolition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents have expressed mixed reactions to the news, with some applauding the government's efforts to tackle the housing crisis, while others question the choice of Amina Mohamed's property for the project.

Government demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in Kakamega
Government demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in Kakamega Government demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya

In November 2023, the government also demolished sugar baron Jaswant Singh Rai's palatial property in Kakamega town.

The property included his home and rental property and was carried out to pave the way for the Affordable Housing Programme.

The Kakamega county government contemplated moving to court to sue the state over the demolitions in Milimani estate and Azimio leader Raila Odinga also condemned the demolition of houses in Kakamega.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Council of Governors strongly rejects Ruto's education reforms over 5 concerns

Council of Governors strongly rejects Ruto's education reforms over 5 concerns

Tragic end for 1st-year student after she was stabbed by her cohabiting boyfriend

Tragic end for 1st-year student after she was stabbed by her cohabiting boyfriend

Gov't demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in full glare of the public

Gov't demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in full glare of the public

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

Decoding the meaning of KCSE Grades X, Y, P, W & U

Decoding the meaning of KCSE Grades X, Y, P, W & U

Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Levis Otieno gets scholarship offer after KCSE success

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

ODM MP's wife dies

ODM MP's wife dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades