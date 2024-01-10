Gov't demolishes former CS Amina Mohamed's house in full glare of the public

The government has undertaken the demolition of the former Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed's residence in Kakamega.
The move comes as part of an ambitious plan to pave the way for the construction of an affordable housing project in the region.
The decision to demolish the high-profile property has raised eyebrows and ignited debates on social media.
Amina Mohamed, who served as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage, has been a prominent figure in Kenyan politics and international diplomacy.
The affordable housing project, spearheaded by the government, aims to provide decent and cost-effective housing solutions for citizens, especially those in low-income brackets.
Sources close to the matter indicate that the former CS's property was registered under the name Lucas Nandih Shamalla.
The demolition went on despite a court order issued on October 11, temporarily halted any action on the property, raising questions about the justification for its demolition.
Local residents have expressed mixed reactions to the news, with some applauding the government's efforts to tackle the housing crisis, while others question the choice of Amina Mohamed's property for the project.
In November 2023, the government also demolished sugar baron Jaswant Singh Rai's palatial property in Kakamega town.
The property included his home and rental property and was carried out to pave the way for the Affordable Housing Programme.
The Kakamega county government contemplated moving to court to sue the state over the demolitions in Milimani estate and Azimio leader Raila Odinga also condemned the demolition of houses in Kakamega.
