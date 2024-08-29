The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't shifts stance on Maisha Number, announces new guidelines

Amos Robi

Immigration Services Principal Secretary Ammbasador Julius Bitok
  • The registration for the new digital identification card, Maisha Card, will not be mandatory
  • The government is relying on the card's superior features to encourage voluntary uptake among Kenyans
  • Newborns and individuals registering for IDs for the first time will be issued a lifetime Maisha number

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has clarified that the registration for the Maisha Card, the new digital identification card, will not be mandatory.

Instead, the government is relying on the card's superior features to encourage voluntary uptake among Kenyans.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 29, Bitok emphasised that the current National Identification Card (second generation) will continue to be a valid registration document.

"The current ID (second generation) remains a valid registration document," stated Bitok, reassuring Kenyans that there will be no immediate need to switch to the Maisha Card.

File image of national ID cards at a government office
READ: CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application

The Maisha Card is set to offer enhanced security and technological features, supporting digital identification in alignment with international best practices.

Bitok noted that all newborns and individuals registering for IDs for the first time will be issued a lifetime Maisha number, which will serve as their registration number for various government services, including school enrollment, NHIF, and KRA.

In a related development, Kenyans who applied for National Identification Cards, Smart Driving Licences, and Birth Certificates have been urged to visit Huduma Centres to collect their documents.

Huduma Kenya announced that 134,602 National Identification Cards, 38,928 Birth Certificates, and 45,575 Smart Driving Licences are ready for collection at all 53 Huduma Centres across the country.

A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID
READ: Huduma Kenya reveals cause of ID card delays despite increased fee

Furthermore, Huduma Kenya has made driver's licence biometric issuance available at 15 select centres, including GPO, Kibra, Mombasa, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Kakamega, Eldoret, Thika, Kericho, Nakuru, Kisii, Kisumu, Garissa, and Machakos.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

