The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Charles Ouma

Isaac Mwaura was appointed as the Government Spokesperson by President William Ruto on October 4

Newly-appointed government spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura
Newly-appointed government spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura

After staying in the political wilderness for a while, newly-appointed Government Spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura has expressed his delight noting that his appointment that was made by President William Ruto earlier in the week will impact his fashion and lifestyle.

Recommended articles

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former nominated Senator noted that he will now ditch jeans and his signature kitenge attire that has come to define his presence and a fashion statement he boldly flaunts.

In the comment that was laced with humour, Mwaura noted that the season of jeans and kitenge is coming to an end, with the appointment now ushering him into a new look, that of wearing suits.

He admitted that he was enjoying the kitenge look prior to the appointment made on Wednesday, October 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Manzee!! Nimerudi zile stori za kuvaa masuti na ndio nilikuwa naenjoy mavitenge na majeans! Kila kitu na majira yake aisee!!" The former nominated senator wrote.

READ: Isaac Mwaura named gov't spokesperson, here's how much money he'll get per month

Newly-appointed government spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura
Newly-appointed government spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Mwaura was appointed to replace Cyrus Oguna who resigned in October last year to join the Siaya County Government in the capacity of Chief of Staff.

As things fell apart between the dynamic duo of then President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy at the time and current President William Ruto, Mwaura opted to stick with the latter and found himself in the political wilderness even after politicians who stuck with Ruto found their way back into government by way of nomination and appointment to senior roles in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trusting the process and achieving dreams

He celebrated the appointment with a memory of the ambitions he had while pursuing higher education at Kenyatta University.

Glory be to GOD! He is indeed so very faithful to those who wait upon HIM. What GOD has kept for you HE will surely make it come to pass no matter how long! Many thanks to President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for appointing me as the Government Spokesman! So help me GOD."

Isaac Mwaura and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during their days at Kenyatta University
Isaac Mwaura and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during their days at Kenyatta University Isaac Mwaura and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during their days at Kenyatta University Pulse Live Kenya

"#Tbt 11 years ago when KJ, Wanga and I were 34 32 30 yrs respectively. We had ambitions to be MP, Woman rep and senator respectively. We not only did, but also, Governor. It is my first official day as a Government Spokesman. All dreams are valid, Thanks to GOD #Inawezekana."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Isaac Mwaura's Biography: From father's rejection to political success, education & family

He will be deputised by former TV anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Gabriel Muthuma.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself anointed by God

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself "anointed by God"

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs including Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Shao Guixiang

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

A man holding a Kenyan passport

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration