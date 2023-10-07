Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former nominated Senator noted that he will now ditch jeans and his signature kitenge attire that has come to define his presence and a fashion statement he boldly flaunts.

In the comment that was laced with humour, Mwaura noted that the season of jeans and kitenge is coming to an end, with the appointment now ushering him into a new look, that of wearing suits.

He admitted that he was enjoying the kitenge look prior to the appointment made on Wednesday, October 4.

"Manzee!! Nimerudi zile stori za kuvaa masuti na ndio nilikuwa naenjoy mavitenge na majeans! Kila kitu na majira yake aisee!!" The former nominated senator wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwaura was appointed to replace Cyrus Oguna who resigned in October last year to join the Siaya County Government in the capacity of Chief of Staff.

As things fell apart between the dynamic duo of then President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy at the time and current President William Ruto, Mwaura opted to stick with the latter and found himself in the political wilderness even after politicians who stuck with Ruto found their way back into government by way of nomination and appointment to senior roles in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Trusting the process and achieving dreams

He celebrated the appointment with a memory of the ambitions he had while pursuing higher education at Kenyatta University.

“Glory be to GOD! He is indeed so very faithful to those who wait upon HIM. What GOD has kept for you HE will surely make it come to pass no matter how long! Many thanks to President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for appointing me as the Government Spokesman! So help me GOD."

Isaac Mwaura and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during their days at Kenyatta University Pulse Live Kenya

"#Tbt 11 years ago when KJ, Wanga and I were 34 32 30 yrs respectively. We had ambitions to be MP, Woman rep and senator respectively. We not only did, but also, Governor. It is my first official day as a Government Spokesman. All dreams are valid, Thanks to GOD #Inawezekana."

