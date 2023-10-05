The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Isaac Mwaura's Biography: From father's rejection to political success, education & family

Amos Robi

On October 4, Mwaura was appointed as the Government Spokesperson by President William Ruto.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura
Isaac Mwaura is a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, known for his unwavering advocacy for the rights of disabled individuals in the country.

Despite facing personal challenges, including albinism, Mwaura has risen to prominence as a passionate advocate for inclusivity and social justice.

Born on May 29, 1982, in Githunguri, Kiambu County, Isaac Mwaura faced rejection from his father due to his albinism.

His father disowned him, believing there was no way his son could look the way he did. This left his mother to shoulder the responsibility of caring for him, with the invaluable support of his maternal grandmother.

Mwaura acknowledges the significant role his mother and grandmother played in his upbringing.

Isaac Mwaura
Although he yearned to know his father at some point, Mwaura eventually made peace with not knowing him.

He attended Thika Primary School, which catered to disabled students, where he excelled and secured admission to Starehe Boys High School.

However, he opted to enroll at Thika High School. Later, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in special needs, French, and Japanese studies at Kenyatta University, graduating in 2006.

Mwaura furthered his education with a postgraduate diploma in Public Relations Management from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and a diploma in Theology from the Presbyterian University of East Africa.

He pursued a Master's in Arts in Development Studies at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in South Africa and a Master's Degree in Social and Public Policy at the University of Leeds in the UK, choosing the latter for its shorter duration that allowed him to focus on his political aspirations.

Isaac Mwaura and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during their days at Kenyatta University
Isaac Mwaura's journey into politics began during his time at Kenyatta University when he was elected student leader in 2003.

He served in this capacity for a year before pursuing the chairmanship of the students' body, where he finished third in the elections.

While still a university student at the age of 22, Mwaura achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming a board director at the National Council for People with Disabilities.

This appointment made him the youngest board member in Kenya at the time. Subsequently, he worked as a regional program coordinator with the African Union of the Blind and as a program officer and manager with organizations like the United Disabled People of Kenya and the Kenya Society for the Blind.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Isaac Mwaura
Mwaura credits Professor Anyang Nyong'o, whom he met through Lupita Nyong'o, for introducing him to national politics.

He appeared in Lupita's documentary film 'In My Genes' in 2009, portraying the challenges faced by individuals with albinism.

He later joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as an advisor to the prime minister and served as a nominated member of parliament.

Isaac Mwaura meets when met President William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi
In 2015, Mwaura made a significant political shift by leaving ODM to join The Jubilee Coalition, the party that would provide him with a platform to elevate his political ambitions further.

He served as a nominated member of parliament until his removal in May 2021 when he joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and contested the Ruiru MP seat, albeit unsuccessfully.

Isaac Mwaura
Throughout his political career, Mwaura has been a tireless advocate for people with disabilities. He co-founded the Albinism Society of Kenya, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about albinism and fighting for the rights of albinos in society.

Additionally, he successfully championed for increased budget allocations for people with disabilities.

Isaac Mwaura's dedication to leadership and advocacy has not gone unnoticed. On October 4, 2023, President William Ruto appointed him as the government spokesperson, marking a new chapter in his career.

In June 2015, Isaac Mwaura tied the knot with Nelius Mukami in a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Isaac Mwaura with his wife Nelius Mukami during their wedding.
The couple was blessed with triplets, two boys and a girl. Unfortunately, only one of the children survived, and they named her Njeri in honour of Mwaura's mother.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

