Isaac Mwaura's Biography: From father's rejection to political success, education & family

Despite facing personal challenges, including albinism, Mwaura has risen to prominence as a passionate advocate for inclusivity and social justice.

Early life and education

Born on May 29, 1982, in Githunguri, Kiambu County, Isaac Mwaura faced rejection from his father due to his albinism.

His father disowned him, believing there was no way his son could look the way he did. This left his mother to shoulder the responsibility of caring for him, with the invaluable support of his maternal grandmother.

Mwaura acknowledges the significant role his mother and grandmother played in his upbringing.

Isaac Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Although he yearned to know his father at some point, Mwaura eventually made peace with not knowing him.

He attended Thika Primary School, which catered to disabled students, where he excelled and secured admission to Starehe Boys High School.

However, he opted to enroll at Thika High School. Later, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in special needs, French, and Japanese studies at Kenyatta University, graduating in 2006.

Mwaura furthered his education with a postgraduate diploma in Public Relations Management from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and a diploma in Theology from the Presbyterian University of East Africa.

He pursued a Master's in Arts in Development Studies at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in South Africa and a Master's Degree in Social and Public Policy at the University of Leeds in the UK, choosing the latter for its shorter duration that allowed him to focus on his political aspirations.

Isaac Mwaura and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during their days at Kenyatta University Pulse Live Kenya

Political career

Isaac Mwaura's journey into politics began during his time at Kenyatta University when he was elected student leader in 2003.

He served in this capacity for a year before pursuing the chairmanship of the students' body, where he finished third in the elections.

While still a university student at the age of 22, Mwaura achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming a board director at the National Council for People with Disabilities.

This appointment made him the youngest board member in Kenya at the time. Subsequently, he worked as a regional program coordinator with the African Union of the Blind and as a program officer and manager with organizations like the United Disabled People of Kenya and the Kenya Society for the Blind.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Isaac Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Mwaura credits Professor Anyang Nyong'o, whom he met through Lupita Nyong'o, for introducing him to national politics.

He appeared in Lupita's documentary film 'In My Genes' in 2009, portraying the challenges faced by individuals with albinism.

He later joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as an advisor to the prime minister and served as a nominated member of parliament.

Pulse Live Kenya

In 2015, Mwaura made a significant political shift by leaving ODM to join The Jubilee Coalition, the party that would provide him with a platform to elevate his political ambitions further.

He served as a nominated member of parliament until his removal in May 2021 when he joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and contested the Ruiru MP seat, albeit unsuccessfully.

Nominated Senetor Isaac Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout his political career, Mwaura has been a tireless advocate for people with disabilities. He co-founded the Albinism Society of Kenya, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about albinism and fighting for the rights of albinos in society.

Additionally, he successfully championed for increased budget allocations for people with disabilities.

Government spokesperson appointment

Isaac Mwaura's dedication to leadership and advocacy has not gone unnoticed. On October 4, 2023, President William Ruto appointed him as the government spokesperson, marking a new chapter in his career.

Marriage

In June 2015, Isaac Mwaura tied the knot with Nelius Mukami in a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

