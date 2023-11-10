The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Guilty! ODPP wins 1st case against Paul MacKenzie 6 months after his arrest

Denis Mwangi

The judge ordered that a pre-sentence report be filed to help decide what sentence to give.

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie
Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie

The state has won one of its cases against controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie since his arrest six months ago in May.

Recommended articles

In a statement on November 10, the Office of The Director of Public Prosecutions announced that it had secured a guilty verdict in one of the counts MacKenzie was being charged with.

“One Paul Mackenzie has today been found guilty of being in possession and distributing films which have not been classified and operating a filming studio without a valid filming licence,” the statement read.

The controversial preacher was accused of using videos of teachings to indoctrinate his followers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Paul Mackenzie escorted by police officers
Paul Mackenzie escorted by police officers Paul Mackenzie escorted by police officers Pulse Live Kenya

The judge also ordered that a pre-sentence report be filed by the Probation and Aftercare Services.

A pre-sentence report is prepared to help the judge decide what sentence to give. It is used to find out about an offender’s background.

The case will proceed on December 1.

According to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), it is illegal to distribute or exhibit any film that has not been examined and issued a certificate of approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, section 12 of CAP 222 Laws of Kenya states that no person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.

Section 181 (1) (a) of the Penal Code states that any person for the purpose of or by way of trade or distribution or public exhibition, makes or has in his possession any obscene cinematograph films tending to corrupt morals is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for two years or to a fine of Sh7,000.

Paul MacKenzie is still facing prosecution for the Shakahola massacre that resulted in the death of over 400 in Kilifi County.

On Thursday, the hearing in the Shakahola massacre case failed to proceed after Mackenzie and his 29 co-suspects applied for an adjournment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Paul Mackenzie, 50, a Kenyan cult leader accused of ordering his followers, who were members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest, alights from a police pick-up truck as he arrive at the Shanzu Law Courts, in Mombasa, Kenya May 10, 2023.REUTERS/Stringer
Paul Mackenzie, 50, a Kenyan cult leader accused of ordering his followers, who were members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest, alights from a police pick-up truck as he arrive at the Shanzu Law Courts, in Mombasa, Kenya May 10, 2023.REUTERS/Stringer Business Insider USA

“Mackenzie's lawyer, Wycliffe Makasembo, asked for more time to fine-tune his response to the state's application to have his clients detained for 180 more days pending charges,” a statement from the ODPP said.

READ: Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

The prosecution, through Assistant DPP Jami Yamina had opposed the application and asked the court not to allow any more delay in the hearing of the application by the suspects.

He claimed that it was the third time the suspects in the Shakahola massacre case sought to adjourn proceedings with respect to the state's application seeking their detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacKenzie has been in police custody since his arrest in May.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

Guilty! ODPP wins 1st case against Paul MacKenzie 6 months after his arrest

Guilty! ODPP wins 1st case against Paul MacKenzie 6 months after his arrest

Monday holiday: Inside Cabinet's plan to ensure Kenyans plant 100M trees

Monday holiday: Inside Cabinet's plan to ensure Kenyans plant 100M trees

Standard Group faces KUJ's 14-day ultimatum as staff salaries delay for over 10 months

Standard Group faces KUJ's 14-day ultimatum as staff salaries delay for over 10 months

Why Ruto jetted out after State of the Nation address in Parliament [Photos]

Why Ruto jetted out after State of the Nation address in Parliament [Photos]

Julius Malema lectures Ruto on hosting the King, unkept promises & African unity

Julius Malema lectures Ruto on hosting the King, unkept promises & African unity

Mixed reactions as taxi driver shaves off clients' hair over unpaid fare [Video]

Mixed reactions as taxi driver shaves off clients' hair over unpaid fare [Video]

Julius Malema's Biography: Education, family, political career & stance on Ruto's gov't

Julius Malema's Biography: Education, family, political career & stance on Ruto's gov't

High Court suspends revised fees for ID, passports

High Court suspends revised fees for ID, passports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

Margaret Mbitu

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects