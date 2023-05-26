The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Lynet Okumu

CS Kithure Kindiki has revealed the deadly methods Mackenzie used to eliminate followers who wanted to leave

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie
Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has shed light on the sinister activities of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie within the vast Shakahola Forest.

Recommended articles

Testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Shakahola, Kindiki described Mackenzie as a cunning individual who meticulously concealed his criminal endeavors.

According to Kindiki, Mackenzie, who was based in Malindi, resorted to elaborate methods to evade detection.

ADVERTISEMENT

He avoided using technology and conducted his fraudulent activities in cash, making it difficult to trace his financial transactions.

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie
Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie

The preacher stands accused of manipulating followers of his Good News International Church, located in Kilifi County, into selling their belongings and joining the church.

Moreover, Mackenzie reportedly convinced his followers to starve themselves, believing that they would be rewarded by meeting Jesus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In cases where some followers wanted to leave the church and abandon the deadly starvation practice, armed criminals overseen by Mackenzie would execute them.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church
Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church Pulse Live Kenya

The CS informed the senators about the presence of numerous shallow graves, some concealed under vegetation, which required physical search efforts by government officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing search and rescue operation within the 800-acre forest has resulted in the exhumation of over 241 bodies, with hopes of finding more victims still hiding or buried in the area.

To aid in the operation, Kindiki announced plans to open roads within the Chakama Ranch to facilitate access and expedite the search process.

Shakahola mass graves sites
Shakahola mass graves sites Shakahola mass graves sites Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

Recognizing the magnitude of the task at hand, the CS emphasized that the operation would require a significant amount of time to conclude.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there have been some positive outcomes, as 91 individuals have been rescued and 19 reunited with their families thus far.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

File image of a man making a phone call

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree