Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Shakahola, Kindiki described Mackenzie as a cunning individual who meticulously concealed his criminal endeavors.

According to Kindiki, Mackenzie, who was based in Malindi, resorted to elaborate methods to evade detection.

Mackenzie manipulated followers

He avoided using technology and conducted his fraudulent activities in cash, making it difficult to trace his financial transactions.

Pulse Live Kenya

The preacher stands accused of manipulating followers of his Good News International Church, located in Kilifi County, into selling their belongings and joining the church.

Moreover, Mackenzie reportedly convinced his followers to starve themselves, believing that they would be rewarded by meeting Jesus.

Used criminals to execute followers

In cases where some followers wanted to leave the church and abandon the deadly starvation practice, armed criminals overseen by Mackenzie would execute them.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church Pulse Live Kenya

The CS informed the senators about the presence of numerous shallow graves, some concealed under vegetation, which required physical search efforts by government officers.

Shakahola massacre

The ongoing search and rescue operation within the 800-acre forest has resulted in the exhumation of over 241 bodies, with hopes of finding more victims still hiding or buried in the area.

To aid in the operation, Kindiki announced plans to open roads within the Chakama Ranch to facilitate access and expedite the search process.

Shakahola mass graves sites Pulse Live Kenya

Recognizing the magnitude of the task at hand, the CS emphasized that the operation would require a significant amount of time to conclude.

