Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has shed light on the sinister activities of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie within the vast Shakahola Forest.
CS Kithure Kindiki has revealed the deadly methods Mackenzie used to eliminate followers who wanted to leave
Testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Shakahola, Kindiki described Mackenzie as a cunning individual who meticulously concealed his criminal endeavors.
According to Kindiki, Mackenzie, who was based in Malindi, resorted to elaborate methods to evade detection.
Mackenzie manipulated followers
He avoided using technology and conducted his fraudulent activities in cash, making it difficult to trace his financial transactions.
The preacher stands accused of manipulating followers of his Good News International Church, located in Kilifi County, into selling their belongings and joining the church.
Moreover, Mackenzie reportedly convinced his followers to starve themselves, believing that they would be rewarded by meeting Jesus.
Used criminals to execute followers
In cases where some followers wanted to leave the church and abandon the deadly starvation practice, armed criminals overseen by Mackenzie would execute them.
The CS informed the senators about the presence of numerous shallow graves, some concealed under vegetation, which required physical search efforts by government officers.
Shakahola massacre
The ongoing search and rescue operation within the 800-acre forest has resulted in the exhumation of over 241 bodies, with hopes of finding more victims still hiding or buried in the area.
To aid in the operation, Kindiki announced plans to open roads within the Chakama Ranch to facilitate access and expedite the search process.
Recognizing the magnitude of the task at hand, the CS emphasized that the operation would require a significant amount of time to conclude.
However, there have been some positive outcomes, as 91 individuals have been rescued and 19 reunited with their families thus far.
