Haiti requests for more Kenyan Police Officers as Barbecue lays down arms for dialogue

Charles Ouma

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome confirmed that the request was made by Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille

New Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille
New Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille

Haiti has requested for more Kenyan police officers to be deployed to the Caribbean nation.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome confirmed that the request was made by Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille when the latter briefed the United Nations Security Council earlier this week.

“During the security brief to the UN Security Council this week, the Prime Minister called for the deployment of additional Kenyan police officers in Haiti, expressing his optimism that the Multinational Security Support (MSS) team will control the gangs,” IG Koome stated.

Kenya Police Officers shortly after arrival in Haiti on June 25
Kenya Police Officers shortly after arrival in Haiti on June 25
ADVERTISEMENT

The first contingent of 400 Kenya police officers arrived in Haiti on June 25 as part of a United Nations-backed mission aimed at restoring stability in the Caribbean nation, which has been plagued by gang violence and political instability.

Earlier this week, dreaded Haitian gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier alias Barbecue confirmed that his gang will lay down arms, paving the way for dialogue that will restore peace.

“We have decided to publicly announce that our strategy of laying down arms to facilitate national dialogue and promote peace is already written in black and white on our agenda.

We are ready to elect a credible and coherent Haitian citizen in the diaspora to facilitate the dialogue to end this mafia war and facilitate the road to peace in the country,” Barbecue stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kenyan Police Commanders' lucrative pay packages for Haiti deployment

Defending his suggestion to have the process facilitated by a Haitian in the diaspora, Barbeque noted that conflict among local actors and interests could derail the process.

The gang leader urged Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille to seize the opportunity and bring an end to the war that has ravaged the Caribbean nation for years, noting that it is only through dialogue that the nation will be secure.

Haitian gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, alias 'Barbecue'
Haitian gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, alias 'Barbecue'
ADVERTISEMENT

“We want peace because we want to destroy war. We want dialogue because we want peace. All those who do not want dialogue have participated in the war.

“This is what the mafias do not want. They don’t want dialogue because they want to continue the war,” Barbeque added.

READ: Career profile of Haiti's Prime Minister appointed ahead of Kenya Police deployment

Responding to the call for dialogue shortly after jetting into the country from U.S.A., Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille welcomed the move, maintaining victims of the gangs must receive justice.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

