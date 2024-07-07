Haiti requests for more Kenyan Police Officers as Barbecue lays down arms for dialogue

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome confirmed that the request was made by Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille when the latter briefed the United Nations Security Council earlier this week.

“During the security brief to the UN Security Council this week, the Prime Minister called for the deployment of additional Kenyan police officers in Haiti, expressing his optimism that the Multinational Security Support (MSS) team will control the gangs,” IG Koome stated.

Kenya Police Officers shortly after arrival in Haiti on June 25 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The first contingent of 400 Kenya police officers arrived in Haiti on June 25 as part of a United Nations-backed mission aimed at restoring stability in the Caribbean nation, which has been plagued by gang violence and political instability.

Barbecue lays down arms for dialogue

Earlier this week, dreaded Haitian gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier alias Barbecue confirmed that his gang will lay down arms, paving the way for dialogue that will restore peace.

“We have decided to publicly announce that our strategy of laying down arms to facilitate national dialogue and promote peace is already written in black and white on our agenda.

“We are ready to elect a credible and coherent Haitian citizen in the diaspora to facilitate the dialogue to end this mafia war and facilitate the road to peace in the country,” Barbecue stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending his suggestion to have the process facilitated by a Haitian in the diaspora, Barbeque noted that conflict among local actors and interests could derail the process.

Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille welcomes Barbecue's calls for dialogue

The gang leader urged Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille to seize the opportunity and bring an end to the war that has ravaged the Caribbean nation for years, noting that it is only through dialogue that the nation will be secure.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want peace because we want to destroy war. We want dialogue because we want peace. All those who do not want dialogue have participated in the war.

“This is what the mafias do not want. They don’t want dialogue because they want to continue the war,” Barbeque added.