I will be back upon recovery - Joho addresses reports of abandoning Raila

Joho whose glaring absence sent tongues wagging maintained that he is solidly behind the opposition chief despite missing the rallies.

The flamboyant politician explained that he has taken a break from active politics to recuperate.

Joho explained that he is on the path to recovery from a health condition that made it impossible for him to take part in past and recent protests.

"I want to tell you something. I subscribed fully to the ideology of Raila Amollo Odinga. It must be known. Mimi ni Raila na Raila ni mimi.” Joho stated.

“It is only for health reasons. I have been away Kwa sababu ya kiafya. Even as we speak, mimi niko katika recovery.” He added.

He reiterated that he will join the protests as soon as he recovers, joining Odinga in the frontline.

“I want to assure you, nikijiskia niko vizuri kiafya kikamilifu, Raila atakuwa nyuma yangu kwa maandamano. Mi nitakuwa mbele alafu yeye ndio nyuma," Joho added.

Change in strategy

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led protests in Nairobi on Friday, July 7 with his co-principals conspicuously absent in what has since emerged to be a change in strategy.

Martha Karua retreated to Kirinyaga where he held a similar rally, kickstarting the collection of signatures to compel the Kenya Kwanza regime to heed to the opposition’s demands on addressing the high cost of living.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka led a similar exercise in Kathiani in Machakos with Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa and Roots party leader George Wajackoya leading a similar initiative in Western Kenya.