The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I will be back upon recovery - Joho addresses reports of abandoning Raila

Charles Ouma

Hassan Joho & Martha Karua address reports of abandoning Raila after skipping Azimio rallies

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho
Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho

Former Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho has explained his conspicuous absence from protest rallies organized by Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga amid claims of a fallout in the opposition alliance.

Recommended articles

Joho whose glaring absence sent tongues wagging maintained that he is solidly behind the opposition chief despite missing the rallies.

The flamboyant politician explained that he has taken a break from active politics to recuperate.

Joho explained that he is on the path to recovery from a health condition that made it impossible for him to take part in past and recent protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to tell you something. I subscribed fully to the ideology of Raila Amollo Odinga. It must be known. Mimi ni Raila na Raila ni mimi.” Joho stated.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Mwangi wa Iria during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023
Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Mwangi wa Iria during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“It is only for health reasons. I have been away Kwa sababu ya kiafya. Even as we speak, mimi niko katika recovery.” He added.

He reiterated that he will join the protests as soon as he recovers, joining Odinga in the frontline.

“I want to assure you, nikijiskia niko vizuri kiafya kikamilifu, Raila atakuwa nyuma yangu kwa maandamano. Mi nitakuwa mbele alafu yeye ndio nyuma," Joho added.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Details of Joho's sleek car collection that mark his luxurious life

Change in strategy

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led protests in Nairobi on Friday, July 7 with his co-principals conspicuously absent in what has since emerged to be a change in strategy.

Martha Karua retreated to Kirinyaga where he held a similar rally, kickstarting the collection of signatures to compel the Kenya Kwanza regime to heed to the opposition’s demands on addressing the high cost of living.

Kalonzo Musyoka leading protests in Kathiani
Kalonzo Musyoka leading protests in Kathiani Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka led a similar exercise in Kathiani in Machakos with Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa and Roots party leader George Wajackoya leading a similar initiative in Western Kenya.

The opposition has scheduled next round of protests for Wednesday next week.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Start by arresting Raila - Malala piles pressure on CS Kithure Kindiki

Start by arresting Raila - Malala piles pressure on CS Kithure Kindiki

Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Nasimamia catering ya wabunge -Osoro on remarks on bribing Azimio MPs

Nasimamia catering ya wabunge -Osoro on remarks on bribing Azimio MPs

I will be back upon recovery - Joho addresses reports of abandoning Raila

I will be back upon recovery - Joho addresses reports of abandoning Raila

Rigathi dismisses Raila's latest bid to 'remove' Ruto from power

Rigathi dismisses Raila's latest bid to 'remove' Ruto from power

Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

New details emerge on woman tackled by police during Saba Saba protests in Kisii

New details emerge on woman tackled by police during Saba Saba protests in Kisii

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

Saba Saba coincidence: Why July 7 is special for Kenyans and Tanzanians

Saba Saba coincidence: Why July 7 is special for Kenyans and Tanzanians

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Kamulu socialite Rachael Kanini 'Kaniss'

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila Odinga speaks after getting to Nairobi CBD