Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has announced his 2022 Presidential bid, on an ODM party ticket.

Speaking on Thursday, the Mombasa Governor said that he has supported the ODM party and its leader Raila Amollo Odinga for many years, and it is time for them to return the favor.

Joho insisted that he is in the race to State House on an ODM ticket and anyone eyeing the same should be prepared well because he is going to the end.

The Governor noted that it is unfortunate for some people to think that the presidency is a reserve for a few communities, adding that even those from minority communities like him have the willingness and ability to lead Kenya.

“Nimeunga chama cha ODM Miaka mingi sana. Nimeunga Raila Amollo Odinga miaka mingi sana na mimi natuma ujumbe sahii waelewe. Kama hawajui wajue niko katika kinyang’anyiro cha kupigania Urais kupitia chama cha ODM na yule tuliyemuunga tunawaambia ni wakati wenu kutuunga na tutaenda safari hii mpaka Mwisho….Watajua hawajui"

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho

"Haiwezekani kamwe mtu afikirie kwamba urais wa nchi hii umezaliwa kwa watu Fulani pekeake, haiwezekani. Hata sisi ambao tunatoka kwa jamii ya wachache tuna uwezo, tuna nia, tuna ujuzi, tuna ufahamu na uzoefu wa kuweza kuongoza taifa la Kenya. Mimi niko kwa hilo debe na mjipange,” said Joho.

Joho’s words come a few days after his co-deputy party leader in ODM and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced that he will be seeking the presidency through the ODM ticket.

This brings the number of leaders who have shown interest in the ODM ticket for the top job to two. It is, however, believed that the two governors will have to face ODM leader Raila Odinga in the nominations, even though he has not publicly declared his candidature.